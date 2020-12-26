Mismanagement of K1.3m COVID-19 funds alarms CCZ

THE Council of Churches in Zambia (CCZ) says it is alarmed by the Auditor General’s Report revelations on the mismanagement of COVID-19 resources for the period February to July 2020, amounting to K1.3 million.

General Secretary Fr Emmanuel Chikoya stated that the report underscored financial irregularities in the management of COVID-19 resources.

“Examples highlighted in the report include procurement contracts awarded to suppliers without competition and the engagement by the Ministry of Health in uncompetitive procurement through cover bidding,” he stated. “As CCZ, we would like to affirm the Zambia Institute of Chartered Accountants’ stance that the irregularities identified in the COVID-19 report of the Auditor General need to be fully investigated by government to their full conclusion.”

Fr Chikoya stated that further to the investigations, all those who would be found wanting must be brought before the law to account for their mismanagement of public funds.

He stated that this would deter others from repeating the same crimes as such resources were meant to help mitigate the impact of the pandemic in which the general public would have benefited.

“We have noted with concern that the Auditor General’s reports over the years have not been acted upon despite revealing financial irregularities amounting to billions of kwacha,” Fr Chikoya stated. “This lack of political will to follow up on the revelations by these reports has been the motivating factor by those who have continued to mismanage national resources with impunity. As long as this status quo is left unattended to, Zambia will continue to lag behind in terms of development and improving the welfare of citizens as resources that are needed to cater for development and people’s welfare are ending up in the pockets of few individuals.”

He stated that if there was political will to ensure that those involved in the mismanagement of resources were punished as required by law, there would not be any need to borrow billions of kwacha from China and other lenders for infrastructure development.

“As stated by the Zambia Institute for Chartered Accountants, we are looking forward to a more robust financial management to safeguard national assets,” stated Fr Chikoya. “We are hopeful that with qualified men and women in strategic positions of Accountant General, Auditor General and Controller of Internal Audit most of these queries will no longer continue to appear.”