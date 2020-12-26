The murder of State prosecutor Nsama Nsama and UPND supporter Joseph Kaunda, and all other political killings before Wednesday, must be fully investigated and perpetrators held to account.
And Edgar Lungu and his associates have some clean-up to do on their consciences. For how long is this nation going to tolerate these political killings? Why is this regime hell-bent on using brute force against perceived political foes? When did the political arena become a war zone? But Edgar and his minions must be reminded of the saying – “Don’t gain the world and lose your soul, wisdom is better than silver or gold”.
This regime, right from the political head to the police command, are guilty. And guiltiness must press on their conscience!
As Bob Marley put it, “Guiltiness (talkin’ ’bout guiltiness)
Pressed on their conscience. Oh yeah.
And they live their lives (they live their lives)
On false pretence everyday – Each and every day. Yeah. These are the big fish. Who always try to eat down the small fish, Just the small fish. I tell you what: they would do anything. To materialise their every wish. Say: Woe to the downpressors:
They’ll eat the bread of sorrow!
Woe to the downpressors: They’ll eat the bread of sad tomorrow! Woe to the downpressors:
They’ll eat the bread of sorrow!”
And Dr Fred M’membe’s observations are to the point when he says, “Since the ascendancy of Mr Edgar Lungu to power, Zambia has experienced more killings of political opponents by police and ruling party cadres than under all the previous regimes combined. And in none of these cases were the perpetrators brought to justice, not a single prosecution has yet resulted from these extrajudicial killings. It will be very difficult to deny high level political and police administration complicity in these killings. No political differences or competition can justify Wednesday’s barbaric murders by police of two innocent, defenceless and totally unarmed people…These killings constitute very serious human rights violation. These are murders directly committed by the authorities or condoned by the state authorities. These killings constitute human rights violations and are prohibited by international human rights law – they are extralegal, summary and arbitrary executions or extrajudicial execution or unlawful killings. I say this because these killings have taken place at the order, complicity or with the acquiescence of the authorities, they violate laws of the Republic of Zambia such as those prohibiting murder, as well as international human rights and humanitarian standards forbidding arbitrary deprivation of life, and they have not occurred by accident, in self-defence, or through ignorance. There was no commotion at all among the assembled people until a white police van arrived, out jumped police officers who started firing live ammunition indiscriminately. These political killings are illegal, unjustifiable and totally unacceptable, deserving only the strongest condemnations possible. And President Lungu, home affairs minister Stephen Kampyongo and Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja must be made to account for these murders, these innocent lives they brought to an abrupt ending.
In the ordinary scheme of governance under the rule of law, Kampyongo and Kanganja would resign or be fired by their appointing authority. Only in Zambia will they shamelessly continue facing the general public.”
As if ruminating on this barbaric, savagery action, there has been dead silence on the part of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, the chief government spokesperson, the ministry responsible for home affairs, except a pathetic one from Kanganja, planting doubt among our people. What is the whole meaning of this? Human blood is sacred and must never be spilt needlessly. The sight of one dying in the manner our two brothers died on Wednesday should raise goose pimples on normal human beings, especially those with a sacred duty to safeguard life.
