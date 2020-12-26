The Perspective with Edward Bwalya Phiri…traditional leaders are key to ending poverty, vulnerability

ZAMBIAN researcher Ntanda J. Ngwelela reported that “…lack of development options in the rural areas has led to an increase in rural poverty, and migration in search of greener pastures. Developing [a] country like Zambia needed customised strategies which took its specific situation into account. Zambia needed to understand its own dynamics and apply its own theories because culture played a big role in development.”

And Ghanaian researcher Kwame Asamoah wrote that, “The institution of chieftaincy is of tremendous importance to local government… particularly in the area of socio-economic development. The institution is the embodiment of our rich culture, agent of development, and catalyst of change which must be maintained.”

On The Perspective today, attention is on the role that traditional leaders can play in alleviating the widespread rural poverty. And according to Ngwelela, “Traditional leadership or authority also known as traditional domination is a form of leadership in which authority or the ruling regime is largely tied to tradition or custom…. Chiefs occupy strategic positions in their communities; they can use their privileged positions and influence to help bring about development.”

Matthew Augustine carried out a research on the role of traditional leaders in local development, in three countries namely Botswana, Ghana and Zimbambwe and in conclusion he wrote that, “Traditional leaders play a social role in rural communities and therefore help in rural community development through stimulating participation in development programmes. There is a need for traditional authorities to be recognised through the Constitution in the same way the local authority is recognised, to allow tradition and local authorities to work together without overlapping responsibilities, for the good of the society in general.”

It is however embarrassing to note that most traditional leaders in Zambia today have become impassioned and overt sympathisers of named political parties, and are championing the retrogressively toxic and divisive tribal politics; instead of being ardent developmental agents. These leaders have even gone ahead to ascribe which tribe should or should not be entrusted with national leadership. In place of being arbiters of national schism and political polarisation, they have chosen to be pacifiers of disunity in the country.

The wise counsel to their royal highnesses is that if they want to participate in active [partisan] politics please let justice be wrought by kindly abdicating the privileged position, so as to create a level political playing field. Our Republican Constitution is very clear on this matter; Article 168 of the Constitution [Amendment] Act no.2 of 2016 provides that, “(1) Subject to clause (2), a chief may seek and hold a public office. (2) A chief who seeks to hold office in a political party or election or appointment to a State office, except that of Councillor, shall abdicate the chief’s throne.”

Further, Matthew Augustine wrote that, “On the other hand, chiefs, who are not elected officials, should avoid executing their roles on political party lines, and become partial (manipulated by the ruling party), as this will result in the loss of trust by the communities to which they are accountable.” And, according to a study conducted in the Akuapem traditional area in the eastern region of Ghana, it was reported that, “Traditional authorities are expected to play [a] lead role in fighting for social, economic and political development of their people and perform arbitration and representational roles as well as have the potential to facilitate accountability to their people.”

Unlike being stooges of the manipulative political players, the traditional leaders’ preoccupation must be on enhancing service delivery in the countryside. Like it was reported in the Akuapem study, “Our predecessors engaged in inter-tribal wars, fighting for conquest over territories and people. Today, the war should be vigorous and intensive against dehumanisation, poverty, marginalisation, ignorance and disease…. Chieftaincy must be used to propel economic development through proper lands administration, through facilitating investments in our communities, and through codification and customs and traditions making it impossible for imposters to get enstooled.”

Ngwelela also reported that, “…more people than ever before live under circumstances of extreme poverty. Education, healthcare, among others, in rural areas often function poorly. Environmental problems are alarming, the differences in development between the rural and urban areas are wide, social and cultural systems are disintegrating, while political and ethnic tensions are increasing.” Truth be told, the central government has conspicuously failed to eradicate rural poverty and it is time to try a chiefdom led developmental strategy.

And I wrote last week in this column that, “…a rural tailored strategic governance reorientation programme needs to aggressively be pursued. Like Mandela and Deng, this column advocates for home grown solutions to the contemporary challenges; and one such remedy, is the formulation and progressive implementation of a ‘Structured Chieftaincy Development Model (SCDM)’. The SCDM will see the chieftaincy being formalised as the apolitical fourth organ of government with a streamlined organogram to counter the endemic rural poverty.”

The foregoing standpoint resonates with numerous scholarly works and among them is Ntanda J. Ngwelela research, which reported that, “The governance structures of the traditional leadership was one factor limiting the ability to drive own development. The leadership structures were enough to provide direction on the traditional issues but inadequate to coordinate and manage complex developmental undertakings, especially those carried out with external stakeholders.”

There exists a murky traditional leadership structure, which is kin-based, and is biased towards traditional and cultural affairs of their respective chiefdoms. There is therefore need to widen the scope of this form of governance, to include a formal and accountable social and economic mandate. Last week I wrote, “Notwithstanding the provisions of the Registration and Development of Villages Act, the Chiefs need to have an augmented and broad-based economic mandate… Chieftaincy needs a structure, with formal accountability through government agencies such as the Auditor General and others.”

Some chiefdoms such as the Nkoya Royal Establishment (NRE) and the Barotse Royal Establishments (BRE), among others, had sought to (have tried to) design and implement their own ‘Chiefdom development strategic plans’. Ntanda J. Ngwelela reports that, “After careful thought and consideration, they designed new sets of responsibilities and expanded the roles of bodies in the management structures. The new structures could propel development in a systematic and collective manner…. The structure is responsible for managing the development of the chiefdom, and which defines the relationships between the royal establishments, the development wing and the traditional aspects of chiefdom life.”

The SCDM is based on entrepreneur modalities with a cultural orientation and should have definitive departments such as Legal, Economic and Finance, Engineering, Environmental and Public Health, Nutrition and Vitality, Education and PRO, among others. These should be headed by the special aides to the traditional leaders, who are experts in their respective fields. These aides are to be government employees under the Ministry of Chiefs and Traditional Affairs [MOCTA]. And in order to avoid culture shocks, these special aides, must be tribesmen of the respective chiefdoms, selected by chieftaincy and employed by government.

SCDM can help in ending traditional land conflicts, stimulate entrepreneurship and self-reliance, and enhance cooperation between rural areas and the government agencies such as Zambia Development Agency [ZDA] and Citizenship Economic Empowerment Commission [CEEC], among others. This model can create employment and stimulate demand for goods and service, as a result of augmented commercial activities. This means widening government’s revenue base through taxes and an increased demand for essential commodities in rural areas. Considering the current economic challenges, this column advocates for a progressive entrenchment of this model. For today I will end here. Au revoir.

