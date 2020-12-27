Headline Matters with Chambwa The tragedy of 2020

I truly strive to be positive about things in life. And to a large extent, I am. So, if I sound ever negative to you, maybe it’s you who has a problem – you want positivity where there is negativity. That I can’t! And I can advertise conceit in that regard.

But what is all this convoluted stuff I’m writing about? Am I not supposed to be writing about the festive season and thrill associated with it? As a matter of fact, this is the last Headline Matters article in 2020. The next one will be on January 3, 2021 – God willing, I must stress.

Ordinarily, I’m supposed to review the year 2020 in this article. That will see me writing not less than 2, 000 words. And that is of little bother to me. But for reasons bordering on newspaper space and other things I can’t mention to all age groups, I have decided to review the year in an abridged form. Very abridged – I hope grammar allows such an expression.

The coronavirus disease of 2019, which we lazily or conveniently shortened as COVID-19 ravaged the world. SOME people insist that Zambia is a Christian nation and so we must thank that insistence. COVID-19 paralysed everything in Zambia, but certainly not as gravely as the damage that WE saw in other parts of the world.

It’s a pandemic that has taken lives, killed enterprises – big or small, and in some instances forced deferment of marital plans. Yes, marital plans, but don’t ask me if I’m affected by this one. Some things just Google! Like ‘how did COVID-19 affect Chambwa’ and the results will be out for you. But seriously speaking, the COVID-19 pandemic weighed heavily on Zambia in 2020. We hope for the best in 2021!

Then there was gassing. This was a needless episode and I can’t even define it. Just gassing people’s homes and even schools! And yes, people died during that unforgettable period. Very sad! From today, Sunday, December 27, 2020, we are four days before this year closes. This coming Friday is next year! Yet we, or I, don’t know who was behind gassing. I guess INVESTIGATIONS are underway. If that is not stupid, then I don’t know when to use the word.

Talking about investigations, they are also underway in a very sad and tearful incident where two people were shot dead by POLICE on Wednesday in Lusaka. You can’t be investigating yourselves! To the politically powerful, the duo was shot at by unknown muggers. Maybe it’s a little okay to play Ping-Pong with forest reserves and ill-fated mukula trees. But surely not people’s lives!

Some police or court cases must never be there. A farm in Kalomo! With due respect to its inhabitants, Kalomo is an obscure place on the map of Zambia. It’s nowhere, almost like Mitete. Why then should a petty Kalomo case cause touchable tension and death in Lusaka? Then you want investigations! Every district in this country MUST have a mental hospital, including at the citadel of political power itself. Anyway, this has been 2020.

For the next version of Headline Matters, BUY The Mast on Sunday NEXT YEAR.

For reactions, text only to: +26 0977-238451

You can also like my Facebook page, Headline Matters with Chambwa./SM