NDC demands information on Lungu’s health

TELL us the health status of President Edgar Lungu, Jospehs Akafumba has asked State House.

In an interview, Akafumba, who is former justice permanent secretary and also Southern Province PF chairperson, said the NDC had information that former tourism and arts deputy minister Lawrence Evans was in self-quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.

“We have been informed by our reliable PF sources that Evans, who is Southern Province PF chairperson, travelled with the Head of State to Mongu soon after he won the provincial elections, but soon after returning, he fell sick and is in self-quarantine after testing positive to COVID-19. So we ask, how is President Edgar Lungu? We need State House to tell us,” Akafumba said.

He added that it was also strange that the President as well as his vice Inonge Wina had to both take a holiday out of Lusaka at the same time.

“What is the problem? We need to know as a nation. Madam Wina, our grandma, is in Livingstone on a highly secret visit. Evans was not even allowed to go and receive her at the Harry Mwaanga Nkumbula International Airport,” Akafumba said.

Efforts to get a comment from Evans failed as his phone was off.

But Livingstone Central Hospital sources have confirmed that Evans has since been hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19.

“I can confirm that Mr Evans is admitted to the High Cost wing after testing positive for COVID-19. We were instructed to follow him with an ambulance as he travelled from Lusaka and quarantined him,” a hospital source said.

PF sources have also revealed that Evans flew to Mongu in the same plane with the Head of State soon after the Southern Province PF convention.