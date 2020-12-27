PF won’t manage to bribe Bembaland – M’membe

SOCIALIST Party leader Fred M’membe says attempts by the PF to buy votes in Bembaland will not work because the establishment enjoys serious checks and balances.

Recently, opposition NDC vice-president Josephs Akafumba revealed that President Edgar Lungu had given over K1 million to a Bemba traditional leader to campaign for him in Northern, and Muchinga provinces.

President Lungu also gave the same leader thousands of bicycles to distribute in the two provinces.

But Dr M’membe argued that such attempts would not yield any positive results for the PF.

“I have been reading about the leadership of the ruling party having pushed in a lot of money, bicycles and even some automobiles into Lubemba. This is said to have been done through some chiefs to help them buy the votes of their subjects. It won’t work,” he said. “Lelo Ulubemba nalusebana kubupina (Bembaland is in shame due to poverty). It is the third poorest region of our country – with 79.7 per cent ubupina (poverty). Their bribes won’t do. They are dealing with people they don’t understand and in the wrong way and at the wrong time. Every umubemba (native Bemba) is born with a certain adequate minimum amount of wisdom and integrity. I can speak with a lot of confidence about these issues because I know what I am talking about, I am a Bemba royal.”

He explained that unlike in other chiefdoms where chiefs decree everything, it was not so among the Bembas.

“Chiefs in Lubemba are not absolute rulers. They don’t rule by decrees like some other monarchs. Ours is a highly democratic, decentralised and accountable system with very strong checks and balances. Power in Lubemba doesn’t lie with the chiefs alone. It is fairly shared among the chiefs, Bashilubemba (chief installers), Banamfumu (queens), the subjects and even Bakabilo (chief retainers),” he said. “And the ordinary umubemba has a say in what goes on in the kingdom or chiefdom. He or she has direct audience with the chief wherever he or she finds the Kanabesa (chief). It is said that wherever the chief is found is the palace. This means the subject can waylay the chief and have audience with him.”

Dr M’membe said Bembas have quality leadership that cannot be bought with bicycles.

He said according to the Bemba establishment, the powers of a chief were well checked.

“The powers of the chiefs are in many ways well checked and balanced by Bashilubemba and others. Bashilubemba have powers to remove chiefs. And not every qualifying Bemba royal can become a chief. Only the best among the royals, impanda (wisemen), are chosen to become chiefs,” said Dr M’membe. “This ensures quality leadership in the kingdom or chiefdom. We have quality leadership in Lubemba that cannot be easily bought with bicycles, cars and money. They can buy or manipulate a few but not many or all. And there are very serious consequences for those [who] sell out!”