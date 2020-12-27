We’re in such a mess, says Laura

LAURA Miti says everybody in Zambia is a President because of Edgar Lungu’s expedient dormancy on critical matters in the country.

A day before UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema’s appearance at police headquarters in Lusaka where he was summoned on Wednesday, home affairs minister Stephen Kampyongo promised that UPND supporters who would escort their leader would be decisively dealt with by police.

While Hichilema was being questioned, deadly-armed police officers ran amok, teargasing, beating up UPND supporters who were present.

Journalists were also teargassed.

There was both live and black ammunition being fired by police.

Police somewhat retreated, but only after they had shot dead a UPND supporter of Lusaka, Joseph Kaunda, and a State prosecutor, Nsama Nsama Chipyoka – all a stone-throw away from the National Public Prosecutions (NPA) offices.

More than 20 other UPND cadres were arrested by police.

On Thursday, President Lungu, in a statement from Nyanvu resort in the Lower Luangwa valley, Nyimba district, where he was holidaying, said he joined other Zambians to condemn the deaths but his statement was silent on police brutality.

The President believes somebody created a situation for mayhem and: “we end up with lives lost.”

President Lungu’s statement goes on and on, blaming somebody, but certainly not the police.

Hichilema was being interrogated for assumed fraud and conspiracy in relation to the acquisition of a farm in Kalomo district, Southern Province, in 2004.

Kalomo is over 350 kilometres away from Lusaka.

Miti spoke on a live Facebook video on Thursday.

She started by sharing a story of boiling a frog alive.

“It is said that if you take a frog and you place it in boiling water, it will jump out. So, if you want to boil a frog alive, you place it in cold water [and] place the pot on very low heat and you slowly begin to increase the heat under that pot,” Miti said.

“By the time it (water) is at boiling point, it will be too late for the frog to jump out. The frog will die. That is exactly where we find ourselves as Zambians.”

She said President Lungu should not stand for election next year because: “he has no reason to stand.”

“What more does he want to do? All we are asking is for him to step aside. I don’t even want him arrested or anything. I want him to be accorded the full decorum of an ex-president,” Miti noted.

“But five more years under President Lungu is a disaster. Why does he want to stand? It is not even about who we replace him with now. We are in such a mess!”

Miti expects Kampyongo to resign.

“[Inspector General of Police Kakoma] Kanganja, can we have our police back, that has some level of humanity. This will not happen unless we Zambians demand it,” Miti stressed.

“If we do not demand it, this government is going to continue increasing the heat under that frog. By the time we Zambians are trying to jump out, most of us will be dead.”

She noted that just five years ago, it was inconceivable for the police to open live fire on a crowd of unarmed citizens expressing their political persuasion.

“[It was] an impossibility. But how many impossibilities are now regular in this country?” Miti asked.

She explained that the mess that was now playing out started slowly.

She said: “the PF armed its cadres; gave them pangas, allowed them to drive on the wrong side of the road.”

“We watched! We were shocked but we kept quiet. The cadres took over bus stops, began to ask for taxes, as it were, from bus drivers. They began to ask for money from everybody that does street-vending,” Miti noted.

“They instilled the type of fear we Zambians did not have in communities. [But] we kept quiet! Right now, when you hold meetings with people, the first thing they will say is that tiyopa ma cadre (we are afraid of political cadres).”

She then talked about “run-away” corruption under the PF regime.

“We watched as they became starringly rich…. They took that same money [from corruption] and began to abuse citizens,” Miti noted.

“A few years ago, it was impossible for a minister like Bowman Lusambo to show off the kind of wealth he has. It is impossible in a broken down economy to become this rich. It happens slowly [but] the heat begins to grow!”

Miti regretted that Zambia has a Lungu who: “never addresses critical matters” as Republican President.

“He said nothing when Vespers [Shimunzhila] died, he says nothing about corruption, except to defend those who are corrupt,” Miti said.

“He says nothing about cadre violence. Absolutely nothing! The President knows that PF cadres are armed, the President knows that they are harassing innocent citizens.”

Miti added that political cadres are not harassing only politicians.

“[But] they are harassing ordinary mothers, young people in the community. PF cadres did not arm themselves! PF cadres do not buy their own arms,” Miti said.

“PF cadres do not buy their own alcohol, they do not hire those fast cars we saw them in when they are going to events. The President knows this is happening. [But] he has never, once, condemned it. We know the President knows it, but we’ve kept quiet waiting for? God knows what!”

She further noted that: “the President says nothing about what is found in the FIC reports.”

“In essence, we’ve had a President that has been absent. All manner of anarchy has grown! We have various sites of power and authority,” Miti charged.

“Bowman is a president in his own right. Given Lubinda is a president in his own right, cadres are presidents, Jay Jay (suspended Eastern Province PF youth chairman), [Innocent] Kalimanshi is a president [and] everybody is a president. Meanwhile, we do have a President [who is supposed to be] running this country!”

She lamented that Zambians sit by, “unable to recognise the country that was once envied for order.”

“We kept quiet as the heat grew. We are unable to meet as citizen. You call for a meeting, they will come for you…. What we could do routinely as Zambians, we are now unable to do. It did not happen in one day,” she said.

“We allowed the PF, especially the Edgar Lungu administration, to take away our freedoms, our powers, to steal. To just do whatever they want!”

Miti argued that Zambia is in the current state of governance not because of a bad government.

“[But] the reason we are here is because we have a citizenry that allowed this situation,” she said.

Meanwhile, Miti is depressed that right now, “we have a President who says he wants another term [of office].”

“On what basis? The economy is broken, our education system is broken; we have violence, we have load-shedding, we do not recognise ourselves. It’s not about the politics!”

“The issue is for a President to want another term; he has to be able to tell you the reasons why he wants another term, because he has done very well. Post newspaper, Prime TV closed and we kept quiet.”

She further said the PF government has bought the kind of arms that are unprecedented.

Miti asked why Zambians have kept quiet on the threatening weaponry that has been bought.

“When the heat is going up, it does not stop until the frog dies. We need to stand up and resist,” said Miti.

“They are waiting for us to forget [the killing of Nsama and Kaunda], like the way we forgot about all those people who died during the gassing period. If there is one thing those in power know is that Zambians will forget.”