WE’VE GOT TO WIN CHAN – WADA

WEDSON Nyirenda says it is time for the Chipolopolo boys to bring home the African Nations Championship (CHAN) trophy as it has been elusive all along.

Speaking at a media briefing in Lusaka when he unveiled the fans’ All-Stars select side that will play a match against the CHAN bound team, Nyirenda said Zambia had the capacity to lift the trophy.

Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has organised an All-Stars versus the rest match to help prepare for the tournament which kicks off on January 16 to February 7 next year in Cameroon.

Nyirenda who is popularly known as Wada said he was happy to be part of the preparatory game for the tournament, which exclusively features only players plying their trade in African leagues.

“Anything to me that is to add value to Zambian football shall always be welcome. And it is our duty as Zambian citizens to add to the value of the national team, and this is one of the ways our fans and MTN, the Football Association of Zambia had thought out to be the best,” said Nyirenda.

“So, if we are a catalyst to it, you shouldn’t say you are dropping your guard. This is why we are in it and we are to help the national team coaches to possibly get the best out of the CHAN. It has eluded us for a long time, we need to get it for now. We almost got it with Herve Renard, we almost got it when I was there so this time, I think we have the capability and ability to get it.”

And FAZ general secretary Adrian Kashala said some league games would be rescheduled because of the high number of players picked from affected teams.

The match is scheduled to take place at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

“Some players picked for this game may affect some league games and as such, some matches may be rescheduled. But I can assure the fans that it will be all sparks, and I urge all fans to turn up in numbers as entry will be free. But COVID-19 guidelines must be observed which are masking up and social distancing,” said Kashala.

Meanwhile, national team assistant coach Oswald Mutapa said the game would add value to player selection, making the CHAN bound team very strong.

The All-Stars team will be managed by Linos Chalwe while Bilton Musonda will deputise Nyirenda.

The full team selected by fans: Goalkeepers: Allan Chibwe of Green Eagles, Fred Silwamba from Green Buffaloes and Charles Muntanga from Nkwazi. Defenders include Clement Mwape, Simon Silwimba, Fackson Kapumbu and Adrian Chama, all from Zesco United.

Midfielders include Robin Siame of Green Buffaloes, Spencer Sautu of Power Dynamos, Harrison Chisala of Nkana, Chisamba Lungu from Zanaco, Donashano Malama from Zesco United and Boyd Musonda from Zanaco.

The list of strikers consists of Roger Kola from Zanaco, Alex Ng’onga of Power Dynamos, Jimmy Ndlovu of Kabwe Warriors, Emmanuel Mayuka from NAPSA Stars and Ernest Mbewe from Zanaco.