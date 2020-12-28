‘History written in blood cannot be erased by lies written in ink’ and the International Criminal Court

On May 5, 2019, the much vibrant but now late prosecutor Nsama Nsama presciently posted on social media, the following: “History written in blood cannot be erased by lies written in ink.’’

That is a profound self-obituary and totally inexplicable to theorise its philosophical and political groundings and ramifications. There are several possibilities germane to the historically poignant and futuristic forecasting: 1. The killing of the prosecutor is such a colossal symbolic and practical collapse of the decency of the system that enabled the murder of the central figure of the criminal justice system, the descent into unbridled repression and constitutional violations of the rights of the opposition and allied constitutionalists.

2. The police killing may be a game-changer and blinking signal towards the demise of the regime that facilitated and enabled the murder of an innocent person, a prosecutor who embodies the best there should be of the criminal justice system, 3. This brutal killing is an additional invitation to the future involvement of the International Criminal Court in prosecuting those who pulled the trigger and those who issued the orders directly or indirectly.

4. The provenance of the prosecutor’s eerie missive is already at hand: the regime will go to all lengths of contortions to displace the truth and project it somewhere else, cover up and protect its own and attempt to bury the truth. But the truth created in blood will not be erased by lies written in ink. One state embedded tabloid ingloriously proclaimed that the shooting was mysterious. The cover-up is underway, etcetera. This regime is festering in the unequal application of the constitution and the laws of Zambia.

The cadres who attended to celebrate the court victories of Munali and Lusaka Central parliamentary electoral victory challenges involving honourables Nkandu Luo and Margaret Mwanakatwe respectively were unmolested. The loud cadre show of power and force that accompanied to court the honourable tourism miniter Ronald Chitotela and his health counterpart Chitalu Chilufya when facing corruption charges, were treated like royalty. The Chiefs who accompanied Chilufya to court were treated like Emperors. But when the opposition and constitutionalists try or do the constitutional right thing to do, bullets fly leading to the senseless and criminal murder of innocent citizens.

The prosecutor was not a member of the opposition party. The other murdered victim was an innocent young man exercising his constitutional right to freedom of expression, conscience, assembly, and association like the State cadres do. The murderers must be identified and brought to justice. This is the easiest case to solve. If these State criminals are not brought to justice municipally, the International Criminal Court must intervene and prosecute these murderous State criminals.

The ICC could smoke the culprits out. The police cannot plead obeying superior orders. The President cannot plead immunity. The International Criminal Court statute does not recognise the defence of immunity. The International Criminal Court defers to national prosecution and only gets involved if the national system is unable or unwilling to prosecute. The national prosecution system in Zambia is probably incapable of successful prosecution of politically connected alleged criminals like the murderers of December 23, 2020 and the Commander- in-Chief.

Consider the disastrous prosecution failures in the cases of Chitotela and Chilufya. And if they think they can’t win a case they enter a nolle prosequi. Prosecution is a holy trinity so to speak; the prosecution, the defence and the judiciary. The defence is unblemished so far. The failures of the judiciary in high profile cases have been commented upon in the case of Lungowe versus Sevanda and KCM in which the Technology Court in England in assuming jurisdiction in a case from Zambia opined, among reasons for intervening, that judiciary whimpers in the face of mighty. Thus, the ICC will be involved by default. The murderers of the two innocent citizens must be brought to justice by any means necessary.

Dr Hamalengwa is the author of Getting Away with Impunity: International Criminal Law and South African Apartheid Criminals.