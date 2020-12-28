If you hurt others, you will also be hurt – Siamunene

RICHWELL Siamunene says the church in the country has a huge task to bring sanity in politics.

Siamunene featured on Choma Maanu Radio’s What the Bible says programme.

When asked by programme host Cornhill Choolwe why people were still being killed for political reasons in a Christian nation, the former defence minister appealed to church leaders to step in and control the situation.

“The Church has a huge task to bring sanity in politics in the country. Let the Church lead in making political players understand the real essence of God’s meaning of love for humanity,” he said. “The way we do politics in this country is challenging to the promotion of Zambia as a Christian nation because the players are making politics to be dirty when in its design it was to be a vehicle for service delivery.”

Siamunene challenged Christians across the country to rise up and show the right way.

“We want leadership that will save people from captivity of sin and selfishness. Therefore, the Church must not shy away from their responsibility of preaching about peace and love among us if we are to see the value of respecting each other and live as brothers and sisters. Democracy was meant to help people choose leaders of their choice and not to be the source of confusion,” Siamunene said. “So those in politics must always remember that they will reap what they sow. Meaning if you hurt others you will also be hurt one day. We, the citizens living in a Christian nation must do away with hatred and bitterness that leads us to violence especially in the political arena. It is very important for any politician to think about tomorrow.”

Asked by caller who identified himself as Kundishola whether it was right for politicians in a Christian nation to be bribed and bought by political opponents after being voted into office, Siamunene said there was nothing wrong.

“It is good for a leader, be it a councillor or an MP to work with government than just staying in parliament or in the chamber enjoying alone. If the intention of joining or supporting government is to help people that voted for you then it must be encouraged,” said Siamunene. “Political parties reduce politicians to their grouping only instead of seeing a bigger picture which is service delivery. So, we should not encourage our leaders to just stick to their political parties even if there is nothing they are doing. But let them find ways of attracting development, whether it means crossing over to the greener pasture for the sake of their electorates to benefit.”

And another panellist Terrence Mandala challenged Christians to take up a leading role in the governance of the country.

“Politics now require believers to be in charge. As Christians, let’s not allow non-believers to rule us. A lot of churches are producing people that insult. True leadership comes from God, so as Christians let’s ensure that we find ourselves into leadership positions of the country so that we show the way,” said Mandala.