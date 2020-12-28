‘IT’S ALL STARS VS THE REST’

FAZ says entry in today’s epic match between the CHAN Chipolopolo provisional team and the fans’ select side at Nkoloma stadium will be free but restricted in line with the COVID-19 guidelines.

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) on Sunday unveiled the fans’ select side that will be drilled by veteran coach Wedson Nyirenda.

The side will play with the Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic coached African Nations Championship (CHAN) provisional squad as part of the refining process.

During the briefing, FAZ general secretary Adrian Kashala stressed that entry to the stadium would be on a first come first serve basis, given the limited capacity of Nkoloma Stadium and the COVID-19 guidelines.

“We are excited about the interest generated by the All Stars versus The Rest game. Fans will be admitted on a first come, first serve basis and gate minders will close once the required number is reached for safety and health reasons,” Kashala said. “Entry to the VIP section will be strictly by invitation as we are still under the COVID-19 strain.”

Kashala emphasised that fans will still be able to watch the match on ZNBC television if they do not make it into the stadium.

The match will also double as a send-off fixture for the CHAN bound team.

Zambia is in Group D alongside Namibia, Guinea and Tanzania.

The team will participate in a Four Nations Tournament in Yaoundé before the CHAN kicks off where they will face Cameroon, Niger and Uganda.

The fans’ select side will be coached by Nyirenda who will be assisted by Bilton Musonda and Stephen Mwansa, while Linos Chalwe is the team manager.

The match kicks off at 15:00hours and will be broadcast live on ZNBC television.