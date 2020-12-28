Last week’s shootings a foretaste of Zambia in 2021

[By Melvin Chisanga]

Vantage Point has raised this issue before, but for the sake of those who could have missed it last time, let’s look at it again in this last edition of this year, shall we?

It is no longer a secret that for the PF on the Zambian political scene, the cheese has moved, as can be seen from the way it has lost its footing in as far as the Zambian political ground is concerned.

As this fact is sinking deeper into their minds, some realistic occupants of the sinking PF boat are beginning to smell the coffee and make rational decisions whilst those that are in self-denial have chosen to burry their heads in the sand.

There has been wide condemnation of the shooting of two people last week by police and I would like to take this opportunity to add my voice and condemn, in the strongest terms possible, police brutality in this country. Lives would not have been lost had police been professional in their execution of duty.

Perhaps the question we need to ask ourselves as Zambians is; how did we get here? And by ‘here’ I mean the place where there is so much political tension that it is literally palpable. Only when we have answered this question shall we be able to explain the obtaining Zambian situation in context.

Our journey to where we are today began the day the PF realised just how slim their chances of bouncing back to form government after the 2021 elections had become.

Void of any plan to prop up their dwindling political fortunes brought about by a myriad of their own actions, the PF have resorted to imposing themselves on Zambians to hold on to power at any cost. Everything else, including losing lives in the process, has become mere collateral damage of secondary concern to them.

To achieve their selfish agenda, there would not have been a more strategic government department for the PF to partner with than the Zambia Police. To make the police more amenable to their cause, the PF has infiltrated the service with a lot of their own cadres. Zambians have seen them clad in police uniform.

We Zambians should brace for even harder times, especially with the fall of Bill10, which the party in power is still whimpering about up to now, justifying those who saw the devil in the details of the ill-fated bill. With the room for their political maneuvers now severed considerably, they have turned to police to stand in the gap and do part of the damage hidden in Bill10.

Among the jobs that are very difficult to do in Zambia right now is that of a police man or woman. Imagine a job whereby you are programmed to work on command like a machine! Worse still to have some ignorant ministers commanding you to do things whose repercussions they are not competent enough to foresee or comprehend.

Riding on the sovereignty of this country, I see the PF using the police to oppress the citizens of this country and suppress the opposition like we have seen in some country which is their known role model. No matter how the international community may wants to help us, our sovereignty denies them the latitude to intervene beyond specified limits.

What this situation does is leave us as citizens of this country to fight our battles ourselves, doesn’t it? But how many citizens are willing to arise and fight not only for the survival of the democracy, but also the socioeconomic liberation of this country?

The events of last week are quite telling of the intentions of the PF come 2021 election time. For us citizens, it was a foretaste of the Zambia we should expect to live in as elections draw near. Who will stand?

It was very unfortunate that lives were lost in the unwarranted shootings by police last week. Look now what the political witch hunt of an opposition leader has brought about; suffering and sorrow to the families of the departed folks.

All those ministers and overzealous cadres who issued threats against accompanying HH to police, when the law provides for that, must surely be hanging their heads in shame after seeing what the police they incited did. Even a single life lost under such circumstances is one too many for this country to afford.

The statement from the IG in reaction to the sordid event was rather a disappointing one, as it was wholly laced with uninspiring undertones as he went about tinkering around the edges of the real issues.

A call for Mr Kanganja to resign wouldn’t be too much to ask of him before an appeal is made to his appointing authority to relieve him of his duties. He has really lowered the bar of police professionalism to unprecedented levels. Hasn’t more blood been shed under him alone than many of his predecessors?

And you who are using these institutions of good governance to push your selfish agendas, have you not noticed that unlike the Zambian citizens of yesteryears, Zambians of today are no longer the gullible lot that hardly new their rights, including their right to vote you out. We Zambians have realised that we were shortchanged and want to make amends at the nearest available opportunity.

As for the opposition leader that you have continued to hunt for, when will you ever learn that he is not the kind of man who can be cowed out of the race with teargas and guns? Do you see any fear in his eyes even when you try to intimidate him?

Go on and increase his political fame with those your primitive political threats so that all Zambians can know him for who he really is: the next president of Zambia and the hope for national healing.

chisangamelvin@yahoo.com