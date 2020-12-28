Let’s change the way politics is done – PAOG

LET US change the way politics is done, says the Pentecostal Assemblies of God in Zambia.

The PAOGZ Council of Bishops also says political activities cannot be allowed to fester into a breeding ground for the very social injustices Zambians so vigorously abhor, describing it as “a moral contradiction”.

In a statement issued on Christmas Day, the Council of Bishops expressed concern at the deaths of state prosecutor Nsama Nsama Chipyoka and UPND supporter Joseph Kaunda in Lusaka last Wednesday.

Nsama and Kaunda were shot dead as the Zambia Police Service attempted to disperse UPND supporters who had gathered to express solidarity with party leader Hakainde Hichilema who had been summoned for questioning at the Force Headquarters.

The Council of Bishops stated that it grieved alongside the families of Nsama and Kaunda, for whom the untimely loss had “undoubtedly brought indescribable sorrow and pain”.

“This is a life altering tragedy for both families at a time when they ought to have been, normally, commemorating the birth of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ. We therefore seize this moment, howbeit difficult, to convey our deepest condolences to the two bereaved families. We pray for the comfort and sustenance of the Holy Spirit at this trying moment,” council presiding Bishop, Dr Joshua Banda, said.

He said as the council registered its concern over the tragedy, it observed a worrying increased trend of incidences that generally appear to threaten the safety of innocent citizens whenever high-profile personalities, particularly in politics, are either summoned by law enforcement agencies or are appearing before the courts of law.

“The ensuing politicisation of these processes is a cancer we must treat with surgical frankness. The trend must be stopped,” Bishop Banda said.

The council further welcomed President Edgar Lungu’s call for an urgent and thorough investigation into what led to the deaths of the two men, describing it as timely and appropriate.

“We therefore await the findings of the report to be submitted on the 28th of December. The findings are of immense public interest,” he said.

Bishop Banda said the council further observed that the use of live ammunition for crowd control was a case that Zambians have bemoaned for a long while now, saying it is inappropriate and must be curtailed.

“To that end, we call for a critical scrutiny of the applicable provisions, with a view to extensively revise portions that may be susceptible to abuse by law enforcers. Any life lost is one too many,” Bishop Banda said. “Let us preserve life at all costs and avoid circumstances where the rule of law we seek to enforce, becomes a tool of destruction in our own hands.”

The PAOGZ Council of Bishops also rejected brutality and use of excessive force by the Zambia Police Service.

“Without painting the entire police service with a broad brush, we are concerned about the increasing incidences of misconduct, impropriety and brutality. The global sense of disdain witnessed following the George Floyd case in the USA is loud enough to caution our men and women in uniform that the decorum of the offices they hold must inspire a sense of confidence and security, not instil fear,” Bishop Banda said.

The council also took exception to police threats, saying they were unacceptable.

“A disturbing video of a related incident taken on the same day, showing a law enforcement officer in uniform, pointing a firearm at a legal practitioner, who had clearly identified himself (with indication he was unarmed), yet the law enforcement officer is seen relentlessly advancing towards him, is unacceptable in a free nation, where law-abiding citizen must be protected, not threatened by law enforcers,” Bishop Banda said.

“We call on police high Command to probe that conduct as it does not inspire confidence in the Police Service. In this regard, it is time for the Police Service to take serious stock and make the attainment of professionalism, the hallmark of their existence.”

The Council of Bishops also stated that it expected those found culpable to “be served due consequence” so that justice is seen to be done.

“It will significantly enhance steps towards healing and closure, particularly for the bereaved families, even though the human life lost in the current tragic circumstances remains irreplaceable,” the council stated.

Further, the PAOG Bishops warned against what it termed the “wanton caderisation” of youths, saying the vice needed to be nipped in the bud so that it does not get worse.

“This calls for restraint on the part of political party leaders. It is a moral responsibility. Let us not place our children in harm’s way. We are not at war. Equally, let us not create an environment of animosity. Families need to thrive in a non-threatening, harmonious and loving atmosphere,” Bishop Banda said. “Therefore, we just have to learn to do politics differently. To put it plainly, it is inappropriate for political leaders to allow large crowds of political supporters during known sensitive engagements, no matter how genuine the intentions of the leader or the followers might be. Politics can’t be made to appear like a do or die affair. So far, we are seeing very bad precedents in this respect. Such acts are inimical to progress in any society. And we contend that Zambia deserves better!”

Bishop Banda said PAOG Zambia joined other stakeholders in emphasising the importance of peace, harmony and reconciliation, especially as the country heads towards general elections next year.

“We have to work very hard towards enhancing tranquility and peaceful co-existence. We must celebrate our unity in diversity. Posterity will judge us harshly if we are not magnanimous enough to do what is right. Divergence of opinion must not be the reason for anarchy and acrimony,” said Bishop Banda. “Let us change the way politics is done. Political activities cannot be allowed to fester into a breeding ground for the very social injustices we so vigorously abhor. It is a moral contradiction. We have national values and principles, well enshrined in our Constitution to inspire hope and enable us to live well with one another. Therefore, let us work to attain God’s destiny for our nation.”