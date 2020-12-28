Lungu has already won, says Mbewe

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu is one man who has preached peace in this country, says PF member of the central committee Kebby Mbewe.

And Mbewe says President Lungu has already won the 2021 presidential election.

Speaking at the Southern Province PF mobilisation committee fundraising dinner at ZAF Banquet Hall, Mbewe said no one would divide the nation because it was founded on Christian values.

“All structures should stand up and ensure that we rally behind the President. I want to assure you that President Edgar Chagwa Lungu is one who has preached peace in this country, he is one man who has reminded Zambians that we are One Zambia, One Nation,” he said. “We are mobilising our own money so that we win in 2021. The good news is that come 2021 President Lungu is going back to State House, we have no time to waste but to mobilise so that we win 2021.”

On the Maramba Ward by-election, Mbewe said the PF would win because it had brought a lot of development.

“And the people of Livingstone cannot reject us. Let us go into Maramba and turn the tables. Livingstone is not under the opposition, let’s take it back to the ruling party,” said Mbewe. “We are not stressing much on President Edgar Lungu because we know that he has already won the elections in 2021, that is why we are stressing on local government.”