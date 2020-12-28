Panji demands judicial inquiry into policing, recruitment

COLONEL Panji Kaunda says what the Patriotic Front is doing to UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema is exactly what the MMD did to Dr Kenneth Kaunda.

He says President Edgar Lungu’s call for a report into the killings of two people by the police is not right, preferring a “judicial inquiry to look at the whole policing of Zambia as a country, how is the recruiting done for our police, how much political influence is involved in the recruitment of those boys and girls”.

Col Panji says there are so many ways Zambia Police can establish peace instead of gunning down people.

Commenting on the shooting to death of State prosecutor Nsama Nsama and UPND member Joseph Kaunda by police when Hichilema was summoned by police, Col Panji who is a PF member said the PF was not being fair to Hichilema.

“What we are doing to Hakainde as a party (PF) is the same way what the MMD did to our founding father, rush him to the police, harassing him and accusing him of stealing vehicles. It’s unfair what we are doing to Hakainde, but what was different with the MMD they didn’t kill anybody,” he said. “People were allowed to go and support [Michael] Sata at the police station, he addressed the people and went away peacefully. But why are we killing our own Zambians?”

Col Panji said it was unfortunate that the freedom that the forefathers fought for was being taken away.

“When our parents were fighting for independence they had slogans where they would shout to the crowd that ‘freedom and the crowd will respond back and say ‘ubuntungwa’ so they were fighting for freedom for the people. Freedom to assemble, freedom to move about freely and to do whatever you can do within the law,” he said. “Freedom to live where you would want to live and mix freely and living happy in our country. Unfortunately, the freedom that our parents fought for is slowly being taken away.”

Col Panji said the shooting incident that occurred after the summoning of Hichilema showed how far back the country has gone from the aspirations of the forefathers.

“The summoning of HH could have been done in a more civil way. For example, what one wants to find out, the case they are finding out, have they investigated thoroughly as police so that there is a case to answer? Have they asked the owners of this land they are talking about what transpired between the buyer and the seller?” he asked. “Only when we put that information together and ensure that there is a case that HH has committed they could have come and ask him to come and answer. Hope they have done that but from what we are hearing and seeing, they are only investigating from the top – the one who has been accused hence all these confusions we are having.”

Col Panji said the President’s demand for a report over the killings was not right.

“It’s not just about finding out who killed those boys, we need to find out, why it is happening? Why are our ministers issuing statements that are inflammatory to the UPND? If you look at the statements of Hon [Stephen] Kampyongo and Hon [Bowman] Lusambo they are inflammatory including the statement from the IG (Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja) himself, literally telling the police that ‘when these guys assemble shoot them or kill them’. This is what we have seen. The ministers or indeed the President are not being fatherly because these people they are harassing are Zambians who have the right to assemble,” he said.

Col Panji said there were means and ways of policing instant assemblies like the one that occurred in Lusaka without shooting the people.

“This inquiry that they want to put up should be an inquiry not into these shootings but it should be a judicial inquiry to look at the whole policing of Zambia as a country, how is the recruiting done for our police, how much political influence is involved in the recruitment of those boys and girls? Are they qualified according to the law to be police cadets, is the command really in charge of what is going on? These are issues that we need to establish. Why are our police carrying guns in the streets every day? You have a recruit who comes from Lilayi today, tomorrow is in patrol, you give him a gun, to gun who?” he asked.

Col Panji said the culture of police carrying guns should be taken away.

“Let us go back to the old way of policing of whistles and other things. There are so many ways we can establish peace other than gunning down people. In this case who is going to answer – we were not there! They will shoot me Panji Kaunda, put a gun on me and say I am a bandit. People are shot and no one asks questions. In a normal country which is civilised, any live bullet which is fired there should be a reason why it has been fired. When the police get those bullets from the armoury before leaving, they account for them,” he said.

Col Panji said it was unfortunate that Zambia was slowly becoming a police state.

He said the bigger picture was for Zambians to see how they were being policed.

Col Panji however said those that have stolen from Zambians should pay back.