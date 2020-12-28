VJ regrets that many Zambians don’t understand import of COVID-19 measures

VERNON Mwaanga says it is regrettable that many people in Zambia do not understand the importance of preventive measures against the coronavirus and some do not even accept that there is a killer disease in their midst.

Mwaanga said the coronavirus pandemic was not yet over.

He said the year 2020 had been a very difficult year for all countries of the world because of the coronavirus pandemic, which had afflicted the whole world and led to the death of hundreds of thousands of world citizens.

The veteran politician said the virus was sudden, unknown and vicious.

“Scientists around the world were faced with the great challenge of finding a vaccine or vaccines to slow down the spread of the virus and to cure the victims of COVID-19. The world scientists from mainly USA, United Kingdom, Europe, Russia, China etc, must be commended for coming up with several vaccines with an efficacy ranging from 90 per cent to 95 per cent,” he said.

“Now, we have to deal with how these vaccines will be accessed, particularly by the world’s poorest countries and how soon.”

Mwaanga said the World Health Organisation came up with basic hygiene guidelines to help world citizens slow down the spread of the pandemic.

He said countries and citizens of the world responded to these guidelines in different ways such as wearing masks, social distancing, washing hands with soap, sanitising and avoiding large gatherings, among others.

“Regrettably, many of people in Zambia, don’t understand importance of these measures and some don’t even accept that there was a killer disease in our midst called coronavirus at all. The African has largely been spared of the spread of this virus and the total number of infections on our continent recently reached 2 million,” he said.

“South Africa leads the continent in terms of infections and deaths, followed by Egypt, Nigeria and Tunisia, according to statistics provided by John Hopkins University, while the USA leads the world in the number of infections and deaths. Health workers around the world who sacrifice so much to save lives of others have also been affected by the virus.”

Mwaanga said Africa’s fragile health services would not have been able to cope with the COVID-19 wave.

“Our people have dropped their guard at a critical time as COVID-19 fatigue sets in everywhere. One just has to visit markets in Olympia, Kabwata, Luburma, Soweto, Chilenje, Matero etc, to see what I am talking about. Some countries in Europe and the Americas are now facing second and third spikes, which are claiming thousands of lives and putting thousands of others into hospitals, which are already seriously overstretched,” he said.

Mwaanga said the pandemic had devastated the world in more ways than one.

“Airlines, hotels, lodges, car hire companies, tourism industry, corporations, etc, have gone bankrupt. Millions of people are out of work and facing an uncertain future. The kwacha-dollar exchange rate has gone berserk. Inflation is galloping, making it impossible for a great majority of our people to afford basic things of livelihood,” he said.

“Economies of many countries are on their knees – especially those that are grossly mismanaged. The IMF GDP growth projections for Sub-Saharan Africa in 2021 are less than cheerful, especially for countries like Zambia. It is clear that our people are going through very hard times.”

Mwaanga said many leaders in government do not seem to take the hardships seriously.

He said a number of them were in privileged positions, where they have suddenly made a lot of money from somewhere and using this ill-gotten wealth to mock citizens by giving them food handouts and some cash.

“Before we have another wave in Zambia, I would like to see our government intensify the public safety awareness campaigns and urge people not to let their guard down and continue to observe the guidelines being issued by our health professionals from time to time. COVID-19 is deadly and does not discriminate between rich and poor, young and old, men and women or status. We are in it together and we must survive together,” said Mwaanga.