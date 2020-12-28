Zambia launches nuclear policy

THE launch of a nuclear policy is an indication that Zambia is on a path to exploit nuclear technology as it will ensure utilisation of science and technology, says higher education minister Brian Mushimba.

According to a statement, the National Nuclear Policy which was launched on December 18 is meant to place Zambia on a path to exploit nuclear technology and provide guidance to the country’s nuclear programme

During the launch, Dr Mushimba said the policy would guide Zambia in the implementation of nuclear programmes that protect human life and the environment.

There was evidence, Dr Mushimba stated, indicating that countries that have embraced nuclear science have witnessed technological advancements in various sectors.

The uptake of nuclear technology will contribute to advancements in the health, agriculture, mining and energy sectors, he added.

The National Nuclear Policy is, among other things, expected to strengthen the legal, institutional, and operational framework of nuclear science and technology in the country.

In May 2018, the Zambian government signed a contract with Rosatom – Russia’s State Atomic Energy Corporation – for the construction of a Centre for Nuclear Science and Technology (CNST) in Chongwe. The project envisages the construction of a 10-megawatt nuclear installation, state-of-the-art laboratory facilities, irradiation facility and a centre for studying nuclear medicine.