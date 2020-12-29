2020 was a year to remember – NAQEZ

THE National Action for Quality Education in Zambia says despite uncertainties in the education sector in 2020, schools managed to write exams with insignificant levels of leakages.

Executive director Aaron Chansa said the year 2020 was, indeed, a year to remember.

“Because of the Coronavirus, all learning institutions were abruptly shut and the school system thrown into a serious dilemma. When schools were shut, for example, most learners stayed without any kind of learning. This posed grave social as well as academic consequences at community levels. Most girls were reported to have become pregnant when schools were not in session,” Chansa said. “Even when exam classes opened on 1st June, the readiness of the system to handle calamities was brought into serious question. Most schools did not have adequate desks, enough teachers, enough sanitizers and because of physical distancing in schools, some learners were seen sitting on the floor when learning. Despite uncertainties in the education sector in 2020, exam classes managed to write exams with insignificant levels of exam leakages.”

He said for the first time in many years, learners never did extracurricular activities such as sport and theatre.

Chansa said this was unprecedented.

“For NAQEZ, we could not do most activities planned such as visiting schools in provinces and doing a benchmarking trip to Kenya. We were also not happy that the budget for 2020 was small at 12.3 per cent but in the same year, the smallest amount of money, at 11.5 per cent was allocated to education for 2021,” said Chansa. “For family, friends, my message is to march forward with hope for a better future.”