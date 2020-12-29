Richwell Siamunene is urging the Church to lead in making political players understand the real essence of God’s meaning of love for humanity

“We want leadership that will save people from captivity of sin and selfishness. Therefore, the Church must not shy away from their responsibility of preaching about peace and love among us if we are to see the value of respecting each other and live as brothers and sisters. Democracy was meant to help people choose leaders of their choice and not to be the source of confusion,” says Siamunene. “So those in politics must always remember that they will reap what they sow. Meaning if you hurt others you will also be hurt one day. We, the citizens living in a Christian nation must do away with hatred and bitterness that leads us to violence especially in the political arena. It is very important for any politician to think about tomorrow.”

The Bible in Galatians 6:7-8 states that, “Do not be deceived: God cannot be mocked. A man reaps what he sows. The one who sows to please his sinful nature, from that nature will reap destruction; the one who sows to please the Spirit, from the Spirit will reap eternal life. … Peace and mercy to all who follow this rule, even to the Israel of God”.

You cannot expect to reap peace where you have planted the seeds of conflict.

It is said that peace is not absence of war, it is a virtue, a state of mind, a disposition for benevolence, confidence, justice.

The great task of this peace is to work morals into it. The only sort of peace that will be real is one in which everybody takes his share of responsibility. Calling for peace every day, threatening people with police action will be of no value unless there is improvement in the relation of people to people.

To reap what you sow is a well-known phrase in Christianity and beyond.

Throughout scripture, sowing is used as a metaphor for one’s actions and reaping for the results of such actions.

Psalm 126:5 reminds us, “Those who sow with tears will reap with songs of joy”

What Richwell is saying, preaching, should sink in PF leaders’ ears. They need to reconcile with the nation. They must realise the route they have taken, there’s nothing good from it.

This government is everyday sowing seeds of conflict, discord. In their quest to remain in power much longer they are trying to crush anyone who is seen to be standing in their way like a tonne of bricks. They are relying more and more on brutality and tyranny to realise their political objectives. This is not a recipe for peace in the country.