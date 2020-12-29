Leadership is about service, Luangeni MP tells youths

LUANGENI member of parliament Charles Zulu says leaders who have no influence on the community are not worthy to be called leaders.

Zulu says he will continue working hard for the people of Luangeni.

Speaking when he handed over offer letters to youths who benefitted from the National Internship and Apprenticeship programme on Saturday, Zulu urged the youths to ensure they serve the people well because they were also leaders.

“Teachers are leaders. Medical personnel are leaders so consider yourselves as leaders. As leaders you are servants of the people. Leadership is not about how many people report to me, how many people serve me but it is about how many people I serve,” he said. “Leadership is about influence. If you have no influence on the community it means you are not a leader, you are just taking a walk… You are just as good as useless.”

Zulu said leadership was not about how many degrees or how much money one has.

“Leadership is not about being rich. leadership is about your heart. No matter what you do, you cannot buy loyalty from the people. Like now some people are throwing money around but you can’t buy loyalty from the people but what is important is love.”

Zulu said the first beneficiaries were 45 but that more youths would benefit from the programme in due course.

“This is just a starting point. Education is a journey. It is not a destination. I would like to urge you that even as you are starting, you are getting a bit of money, you continue studying. You have to continue learning every day because the world (is changing). You must learn new things every day,” he said.

And Zulu said he would continue working hard to develop Luangeni Constituency.

“We have put electricity in Chikando area and the people who used to walk long distances to grinding mills were no longer doing that. It used to hurt me a lot to see people walking long distances to grinding mills. Now the coming of electricity has helped the people,” he said.

Zulu said his main preoccupation was to deal with the challenges that the people were facing in the constituency.

“My job is to deal with the challenges that you face. My job is not to tell you lies. My job is not to start exchanging punches with fellow human beings. All these people coming here, let them continue campaigning, they are free, like the President said it is not my land,” said Zulu.

Chipata deputy mayor Justle Siwo and Makangila ward councillor Daniel Mwanza urged the youths to utilise the opportunity that has come their way.

In a vote of thanks, youth representative Alice Banda commended Zulu and the government for the gesture.

She said the programme should continue so that all the unemployed youths can benefit from it.