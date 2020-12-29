Mpezeni celebrates 38 years on the throne

At the beginning of 2020, the Ngoni impis composed a song that was liked by most inhabitants of the Ngoniland.

This song goes like this, ‘’2020 ni chaka chanu a Nkosi, 2020 ni chaka chanu a Nkosi,’’ which simply means that 2020 is your year, Paramount Chief Mpezeni. To many people, it was just one of the common songs impis sing when performing their Ngoma dance.

Little did they know that the song was part of the many curtain raisers to something big, the 38th anniversary of Mpezeni’s coronation which was to come within the course of the year. A lot of people knew that Mpezeni clocked 38 years on the throne this year but they had no idea whatsoever that this day would be commemorated in a special way.

November 22, 2020 was a big day for Mpezeni and the entire Ngoniland. This day will remain in the Ngoni calendar because it is the day when Ngwenyama, as Mpezeni is fondly called by the his subjects, celebrated his 38th anniversary on the throne.

It is a fact that anniversaries are an important part of life. They remind us of important events, both personal and cultural. It is for this reason, that the supreme leader of the Ngoni people, Paramount Chief Mpezeni IV, had no choice but to commemorate the day with his subjects. Mpezeni was enthroned in 1982 after the death of his father, Mpezeni III.

Going by the way activities were carefully arranged, it was easy for some people to conclude that the Ngonis were cerebrating a mini-Nc’wala traditional ceremony. Mpezeni’s praise singers or ba Isibongowere there, the guest of honour was there and above all the impis were there. So, calling the event a mini-Nc’wala ceremony suffices. The difference with the annual ceremony was that the anniversary started with Mass which was presided over by Bishop George Lungu from the Catholic Diocese of Chipata.

Again, other customs such as mnikelo (the slaughtering of a live bull and drinking of blood) were not there. What was spectacular though is that before and after the mass, the Ngoni impis did what they know best, that is dancing to ngoma.

Just before 10: 00 hours, Mpezeni and the Njobvukazi (his wife) emerged from the palace to mark the start of the event. Dressed in a black suit, Mpezeni who was full of smiles when he stared at the crowd, took his seat as he shared the fron roll with the guest of honour, infrastructure minister Vincent Mwale. Senior chief Nzamane, Gogo Madzimawe and other chiefs sat in the second row.

After the chief and invited guests took their seats, Nc’wala ceremony organising committee chairman general Joshua Jere gave a detailed history of the Ngoni people and the purpose of the event.

Jere explained what led the Ngonis to settle where they are today and how they moved from South Africa.

The history of the Ngonis is always incomplete without the mention of their tribal cousins, the Bembas. The two tribes fought but the victor is not known to date because all those who give out this history regarding this fight tailor it to suit their tribe.

Digging into this fight which resulted in one of the most outstanding traditional cousinship on the Zambia soil is the story for another day.

Jere summed up his address by acknowledging that Mpezeni IV who was enthroned in 1982 had unified the Ngonis and people were happy with him.

Bishop Lungu in his sermon advised traditional leaders not to take political sides but should instead embrace everyone. He said the event was premised on three things; namely celebrating the Paramount Chief’s 38th anniversary, blessing his palace and praying for peaceful elections next year.

Gogo Madzimawe who spoke on behalf of other Ngoni chiefs said the Mpezeni had gone through a lot and had managed to succeed in his reign.

“I remember one day, we heard on Radio that Paramount Chief has died but I was with him on that particular day. So, I asked him, I said, Nkosi people are saying you have died. So, he just laughed,” Madzimawe explained. He commended Bishop Lungu for accepting to celebrate mass at the event.

“Such events are rare. Most of the times when you see a church service taking place at the palace it is the time when the chief dies. But today we are doing the mass at a joyous occassion,” said Madzimawe.

He commended government for building a palace for the Mpezeni. Madzimawe said Zambians should ensure they had peace inside their hearts and in their families before praying for peaceful elections.

He said the Mpezeni was thankful to Luangeni MP Charles Zulu for his hard work and urged him to continue.

Housing and infrastructure development minister Vincent Mwale who represented President Edgar Lungu, said Mpezeni worked well with successive governments. Mwale thanked the traditional leader for providing counsel to government.