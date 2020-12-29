Nsama, Kaunda’s deaths could have been avoided, says ZP

THE Zambia Police Service says it regrets the loss of two lives which was as a result of the public disturbance which could have been avoided had the leaders of the political party taken heed of the advice earlier given by relevant authorities.

Spokesperson Esther Katongo said in a statement that some criminal activities were beyond what meets the eye.

Katongo however thanked the families of Nsama Nsama Chipyoka of National Prosecutions Authority and Joseph Kaunda for allowing their relatives to be buried peacefully without any disturbance.

Katongo said it was in this same vein that the police was thanking members of the public for their peaceful conduct during both funeral processions.

“During the illegal public disturbance that happened on 23rd December, 2020, police impounded three buses which were used to ferry cadres to Police Service Headquarters under the guise of giving solidarity to the opposition UPND leader who was summoned by the police. More than 32 bus loads of cadres were spotted on that day and as police we have instituted investigations with the view of impounding all the buses that could have been involved in ferrying cadres,” she said. “As Zambia Police, we regret the loss of two lives which was as a result of the public disturbance which could have been avoided had the leaders of the political party taken heed of the advice earlier given by relevant authorities.

Prior to the illegal public activity, the Inspector General of Police had advised political cadres to stay away from the planned illegal public activity.”

She said home affairs minister Stephen Kampyongo also emphasised the need for cadres to stay away but that the UPND leadership in their statement dared the police and went ahead to mobilise people to be part of the illegal public procession which saw cadres turning up in huge numbers.

Katongo said it should be understood that the public order Act regulates assemblies, public meetings and processions in the country and section 5 (4) demands that persons intending to assemble or convene a public meeting, procession or demonstration should give police notice of their intention to do so.

She said this provision does not exempt those that want to give solidarity by gathering in a public place.

Katongo said it was therefore imperative that all those wishing to conduct a public activity do so within the confines of the law so as to avoid public disorder or being in confrontation with law enforcement officers.

She said the Zambia Police, being an institution charged with the responsibility of ensuring that public order and peace prevails at all times and that all law abiding citizens were protected from law breakers, shall not fold hands and watch lawlessness thrive.

“Being an institution charged with the security of the nation, we are privileged to have privileged information which members of the public may not have and we do understand that it is during public disturbances such as illegal public gatherings that criminal minded people who could also be part of those assembled, would want to advance their criminal activities which may in the end lead to loss of life,” Katongo said. “The motive of such criminal minded people is to have the blame shifted on government institutions with a view of pushing the agenda of discrediting such institutions for political mileage. As the country prepares to go to a general election next year, we wish to state our position clear as Zambia Police that we shall never tolerate any scheme by any political party which has potential to cause anarchy in the country.”

Katongo said any lawlessness shall be met with the proportionate force because Zambia was bigger than any individual.

“We further urge members of the public to restrain themselves from commenting on issues that they may not fully understand because they may end up sympathising with perpetrators of heinous crimes,” said Katongo. “Some criminal activities are beyond what meets the eye. As Zambia Police, our resolve is to protect the people of Zambia from any form of criminality and we shall do just that in fulfilling our constitutional mandate.”