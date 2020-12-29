Own up and stop blame game, CCZ urges police

THE Council of Churches in Zambia (CCZ) says there is need for the police to own up and stop the blame game every time lives are needlessly lost.

And Civil Society Constitution Agenda (CiSCA) chairperson Judith Mulenga says putting the country on the map for the wrong reasons has been a hallmark of President Edgar Lungu’s leadership.

Last Wednesday, police shot dead prosecutor Nsama Nsama at a restaurant near the National Prosecutions Office while a UPND supporter, Joseph Kaunda, was gunned down as police dispersed party cadres that turned up to give solidarity to Hakainde Hichilema who had been summoned at police headquarters in Lusaka for questioning over a purchase of a farm in Kalomo.

CCZ general secretary Fr Emmanuel Chikoya said the council was especially saddened that the killing of unarmed citizens by the police had continued with impunity as the police command keeps on denying responsibility.

Fr Chikoya said CCZ had learnt with shock and deep sadness the continued unprofessional conduct by the Zambia Police in the execution of their duties.

“The council is especially saddened that the killing of unarmed citizens by the police has continued with impunity as the police command keeps on denying responsibility of shooting incidences even when circumstances are clear. There is need for the police to own up and stop the blame game every time lives are needlessly lost,” he said. “The CCZ notes that the police were very well equipped with armoured carriers and a military helicopter was hovering in the air. Prior to this, there was an assurance by the Inspector General of Police [Kakoma Kanganja] and home affairs minister [Stephen Kampyongo] that the police were equal to the task and should have managed the crowds of people without killing two unarmed and defenceless citizens. When did escorting of preferred leaders to police stations by sympathisers become a crime in Zambia? What happened to professional controlling of crowds in such circumstances? We, therefore, categorically condemn this unprofessional, barbaric and inhumane behaviour by the Zambia Police.”

Fr Chikoya said the main responsibility of the police was to protect human life by ensuring that no life was lost while maintaining law and order at any given circumstance.

He said the police must never become an enemy of the citizenry.

Fr Chikoya said it was therefore saddening to witness the continued killing of innocent citizens by the institution which was supposed to protect life.

“We have not forgotten how unarmed Mapenzi Chibulo was shot dead by police in July 2016 as she and other political party sympathisers were marching on the Central Business District in Lusaka. In October 2018, Vespers Shimuzhila, a 4th year student at the University of Zambia was teargassed to death by overzealous police officers from inside her room. In February this year, a grade nine pupil of Chazanga Primary School by the name of Frank Mugala was also shot dead by police officers as they were trying to control protesters,” he said. “As CCZ, we reiterate our call to end this unprofessional, ruthless and inhumane behaviour by the Zambia Police with immediate effect. The extra judicial killings by the police have the potential to cause anarchy and loss of our much cherished peace. Zambia has been known as a beacon of peace in Africa and as a Church Mother Body, our prayer is that peace must be preserved. This calls for professional conduct by all those entrusted with authority by acting right and justly at all times.”

He echoed the call by Law Association of Zambia that the killings be fully investigated and culprits sanctioned and made to account for their actions.

“The talk of Zambia as a peaceful country must not merely be cosmetic. Further, we call on all citizens to unapologetically demand justice and humane treatment from key state institutions such as the police as they exercise their political and civil liberties,” he said. “Shooting unarmed people and then heaping the blame on them for offering solidarity to their preferred leader despite having been warned to stay away is no justification for this brutal act by the police. The fact that the two men were shot in the head is a clear indication that the aim was to kill, and not to disperse or control the crowds.”

Fr Chikoya said it was ccommon sense that when political leaders were summoned by police, their supporters go along with them and they have a constitutional right to offer solidarity, provided they are peaceful, as the case was on Wednesday.

“This leaves us with many questions as to why others are allowed to go to courts of law with hordes of sympatisers while other stakeholders are stopped from doing the same when appearing before the police. It’s in the public domain that Cabinet Ministers who have been facing corruption charges have been allowed to appear at the magistrates court with hundreds of cadres and no one was shot and no teargas was administered. This clearly shows that the POA is selectively applied and we call for this to stop henceforth,” he said.

He advised that the investigations into the killings should be carried out by an independent institution.

Fr Chikoya said this investigation could not be left to the police themselves when they were the culprits whose conduct needed to be investigated.

“We feel the Zambia police is an interested party in this matter and cannot investigate themselves. For a professional and non-biased investigation to be conducted, there is need for the appointment of a very competent tribunal to investigate this and many other extra-judicial killings and the findings should be shared with the general public for scrutiny,” said Fr Chikoya.

“As a Church, we uphold the bereaved families in our prayers, praying that God will minister to them by bringing the much-needed comfort and healing. May the souls of the departed and all those that have died in the past as a result of police brutality rest in eternal peace.”

Meanwhile, Mulenga said CiSCA strongly condemns the gunning down, in cold blood, of two people in Lusaka on Thursday December 23, 2020 for merely exercising their constitutionally guaranteed fundamental freedoms.

“CiSCA further puts the blame for the two deaths squarely on the Republican President, Edgar Chagwa Lungu. The action by the police violated all national, regional and international human rights principles and standards, including policing standards. The killing of the two innocent persons has once again demonstrated the continued repression of the citizens by the government of President Edgar Lungu,” she stated.

She stated that the right to life was guaranteed in Article 12 of the Constitution.

“It is also guaranteed in the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights which Zambia ratified in 1984, and the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights which we ratified in 1984 too. The right to assemble is also guaranteed in our Bill of Rights Article 21 which expressly states, ‘Except with his own consent, no person shall be hindered in the enjoyment of his freedom of assembly and association, that is to say, his right to assemble freely and associate with other persons and in particular to form or belong to any political party, trade union or other association for the protection of his interests’ The same right is provided for in Article 21 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights. We would like to believe that the opposition UPND supporters turned up to exercise this right,” she stated.

Mulenga stated that the Zambia Police command also violated international policing standards as provided for in the United Nations Basic Principles on the Use of Force and Firearms by Law Enforcement Officials.

She stated that Principle 9 restricts the conditions under which force can be used.

Mulenga stated that the standard was plain about the use of firearms as the very last resort of police and only as a life-saving action.

“CiSCA demands to know the threat that the two unarmed people posed to the police. In confronting the UPND supporters with live bullets, the Zambian Police Service further acted contrary to Articles 7 of the ICCPR, Article 5 of the African Charter as well as Article 2 of the UN Code of Conduct for Law Enforcement officials which all obligate law enforcement officials to respect and protect human dignity and maintain and uphold the human rights of all persons,” she stated.

“CiSCA demands for justice for the fallen unsung heroes. Though we know it is an exercise in futility since President Lungu has never listened to citizens’ voices, it is our duty as CiSCA to still ask President Lungu to dismiss Minister of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo and the Inspector General of Police. Their continuing in office has become untenable. Human rights long ceased to be a sovereign matter and Zambia now has a blot on its image and standing in the world. Putting us on the map for all the wrong reasons has been a hallmark of President Lungu’s leadership.”