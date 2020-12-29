Queens return from Chile

THE last group of the Zambia women’s national team has arrived in country from Chile where they were quarantined for over two weeks after several players tested positive for COVID-19.

The Copper Queens beat Chile 2-1 on November 28 in a friendly encounter but the second match scheduled for December 1 could not take off after some members of the Zambian team tested positive for coronavirus.

The team was using the match as a preparatory one for next year’s Olympic Games in Japan.

FAZ president Andrew Kamanga says the association will review the team’s outing.

“Finally, I would like to welcome the final batch of the Zambia senior women national team contingent from Chile. It has been a long wait, but I am happy that the last six members left Santiago on Saturday and are expected in the country later today (Monday),” he said yesterday on the FAZ platform called The President’s Corner. “We will review the outing that saw Zambia play one of the two scheduled friendly matches in Santiago …We will be liaising with the technical bench to see how we are going to continue preparing the team for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.”

Kamanga added that the association would again engage health authorities and the Zambia Medical Association over the start of the lower division league that has been dormant for almost a year due to COVID-19.

“For our lower division clubs, we have taken note of the anxieties regarding the delay in commencing the leagues. We are however engaging the health authorities and the Zambia Medical Association (ZMA) to ensure that the stringent measures proposed are realistic enough to be implemented across our lower leagues. It is our desire to ensure that the provincial leagues kick off soon,” said Kamanga.