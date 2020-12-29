This one is for keeps, Chiti counsels Miles

THIS one (Sampa’s bride) is for keeps, Bwalya Chiti has told Lusaka mayor Miles Sampa.

Chiti is Zambia’s ex-ambassador to Germany and now the board chairman at the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA).

On Saturday, the day he turned 50, Sampa got married to Nchimunya Lily Hampinda.

Sampa and Nchimunya had their marriage formalised by Lusaka town clerk Alex Mwansa at Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka, an arena that was lawfully used as a proxy civic centre.

After exchanging vows, there was a flamboyant wedding reception at Bonanza Resort Hotel in Chongwe in the evening.

There, Chiti spoke as the honoured guest.

“What is important is that my younger brother has finally settled at 50 years. He is now looking to spending the rest of his life with Nchimunya,” Chiti said. “I would like to say, Miles and Nchimunya, congratulations for bringing us together.”

He added that what Sampa did brought unity throughout Zambia.

“Not only [unity] in Lusaka but also all those who are watching throughout the country! We would like to see to it that this unity of purpose continues. This is truly how one Zambia, one nation truly looks like!” Chiti said, with further well wishes to the blissful couple. “We wish you well! It is not my job to advise you how you should live in your marriage. I’m sure at 50 you already know that this one is for keeps. You have a beautiful bride and you are lucky to have somebody who supports. Please, look to God in whatever you aspire for in life, in your marriage.”

He also reminded Nchimunya to: “realise that my younger brother has children,” and that she must continue nurturing them.

For Mike Hampinda, the bride’s father, he said: “this is a memorable day for me.”

“To have a son-in-law is a great blessing from God. So, to Miles and Nchimunya I would like to say my heartfelt congratulations. Love and God are the foundations of your relationship…” said Hampinda.

Singers Macky II, Chanda na Kay and Malawi’s Namadingo, spiced up the event, whose actualisation was preceded by awe-inspiring publicity on social media platforms.

National broadcaster, ZNBC, and Diamond TV did a live transmission of the marital event.