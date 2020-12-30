‘A judicial inquiry into the whole policing of Zambia’

Colonel Panji Kaunda says President Edgar Lungu’s call for a report into the killings of two people by the police is not right, preferring a “judicial inquiry to look at the whole policing of Zambia as a country, how is the recruiting done for our police, how much political influence is involved in the recruitment of those boys and girls”.
He says there are many ways Zambia Police can establish peace instead of gunning down people.
“It’s not just about finding out who killed those boys, we need to find out why it is happening? Why are our ministers issuing statements that are inflammatory to the UPND? If you look at the statements of Hon [Stephen] Kampyongo and Hon [Bowman] Lusambo they are inflammatory including the statement from the IG (Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja) himself, literally telling the police that ‘when these guys assemble shoot them or kill them’. This is what we have seen. The ministers or indeed the President are not being fatherly because these people they are harassing are Zambians who have the right to assemble,” says Col Panji. “There are means and ways of policing instant assemblies like the one that occurred in Lusaka without shooting the people. This inquiry that they want to put up should be an inquiry not into these shootings but it should be a judicial inquiry to look at the whole policing of Zambia as a country, how is the recruiting done for our police, how much political influence is involved in the recruitment of those boys and girls? Are they qualified according to the law to be police cadets, is the command really in charge of what is going on? These are issues that we need to establish. Why are our police carrying guns in the streets every day? You have a recruit who comes from Lilayi today, tomorrow is in patrol, you give him a gun, to gun who? The culture of police carrying guns should be taken away. Let us go back to the old way of policing of whistles and other things. There are so many ways we can establish peace other than gunning down people. In this case who is going to answer – we were not there! They will shoot me Panji Kaunda, put a gun on me and say I am a bandit. People are shot and no one asks questions. In a normal country which is civilised, any live bullet which is fired there should be a reason why it has been fired.”
Col Panji is raising very critical questions and observations that need serious attention.
Where does or did this brutality come from? And what can we do about it? In the US following a series of police murders against blacks, two theories dominated public debate. The first sees the problem on the individual level – that there are a number of “bad apples” in every police force – authoritarian, racist bullies who take pleasure in pummeling defenceless black men. Against this, the recommendation was to take away “union protections, increase sanctions, remove them from the force, and prosecute them when appropriate”. The second theory sees the problem on the systemic level. That there’s something inherently oppressive about “neighbourhoods being ruled by men and women with guns, batons, and mace. In a systemically racist society, the use of force in that way is bound to be unjust. We need to defund the police and try softer, more communal models.” But in our case, it seems the political leadership – Edgar and Kampyongo – have given police permission to be brutal especially against the opposition. This is being done to perpetuate the PF’s reign. Edgar’s regime has become too insecure politically and the crumbling economy is not making matters any better. As the PF sees its political clout fade, they have become insensitive politically and otherwise. Just like in US under Donald Trump, inflammatory language and brutal attacks against perceived foes is this regime’s last resort.
As Adam Serwer contends, “the problem lies in the organisational cultures of some police forces. In the forces with an us-versus-the-world siege mentality. In the ones with the we-strap-on-the-armour-and-fight culture, the ones who depersonalize the human beings out on the street. All cruelty begins with dehumanisation – not seeing the face of the other, not seeing the whole humanity of the other. A cultural regime of dehumanisation has been constructed in many police departments. In that fertile ground, racial biases can spread and become entrenched. But the regime can be deconstructed”.
Amnesty International notes that “in countries with high rates of killings by police, there is often a combination of factors including inadequate laws, racial or other forms of discrimination, insecurity or conflict, and entrenched impunity. Governments who routinely trample on other human rights like freedom of expression and peaceful assembly often authorise heavy-handed police responses to protests and demonstrations…The term police brutality is sometimes used to refer to various human rights violations by police. This might include beatings, racial abuse, unlawful killings, torture, or indiscriminate use of riot control agents at protests. All too often, officers who kill or injure people after using force unlawfully are not brought to justice. That’s why it’s so important to know what your rights are, and to know what police are, and aren’t, allowed to do. We need to make sure that police stop using force against the law, and that those who kill unlawfully are brought to account – no more excuses. Are police allowed to kill people? There are strict international laws and standards governing how and when police can use force – particularly lethal force. The UN Basic Principles on the Use of Force and Firearms by Law Enforcement Officials (BPUFF) is the key international instrument that deals with police use of force. The most important thing to remember is this: it is the utmost obligation of state authorities, including police, to respect and protect the right to life. Under international law, police officers should only ever use lethal force as a last resort. This means when such force is strictly necessary to protect themselves or others from the imminent threat of death or serious injury, and only when other options for de-escalation are insufficient. Many killings by the police that we have seen around the world clearly do not meet this criteria”.
Colonel Panji Kaunda says President Edgar Lungu’s call for a report into the killings of two people by the police is not right, preferring a “judicial inquiry to look at the whole policing of Zambia as a country, how is the recruiting done for our police, how much political influence is involved in the recruitment of those boys and girls”.
He says there are many ways Zambia Police can establish peace instead of gunning down people.
“It’s not just about finding out who killed those boys, we need to find out why it is happening? Why are our ministers issuing statements that are inflammatory to the UPND? If you look at the statements of Hon [Stephen] Kampyongo and Hon [Bowman] Lusambo they are inflammatory including the statement from the IG (Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja) himself, literally telling the police that ‘when these guys assemble shoot them or kill them’. This is what we have seen. The ministers or indeed the President are not being fatherly because these people they are harassing are Zambians who have the right to assemble,” says Col Panji. “There are means and ways of policing instant assemblies like the one that occurred in Lusaka without shooting the people. This inquiry that they want to put up should be an inquiry not into these shootings but it should be a judicial inquiry to look at the whole policing of Zambia as a country, how is the recruiting done for our police, how much political influence is involved in the recruitment of those boys and girls? Are they qualified according to the law to be police cadets, is the command really in charge of what is going on? These are issues that we need to establish. Why are our police carrying guns in the streets every day? You have a recruit who comes from Lilayi today, tomorrow is in patrol, you give him a gun, to gun who? The culture of police carrying guns should be taken away. Let us go back to the old way of policing of whistles and other things. There are so many ways we can establish peace other than gunning down people. In this case who is going to answer – we were not there! They will shoot me Panji Kaunda, put a gun on me and say I am a bandit. People are shot and no one asks questions. In a normal country which is civilised, any live bullet which is fired there should be a reason why it has been fired.”
Col Panji is raising very critical questions and observations that need serious attention.
Where does or did this brutality come from? And what can we do about it? In the US following a series of police murders against blacks, two theories dominated public debate. The first sees the problem on the individual level – that there are a number of “bad apples” in every police force – authoritarian, racist bullies who take pleasure in pummeling defenceless black men. Against this, the recommendation was to take away “union protections, increase sanctions, remove them from the force, and prosecute them when appropriate”. The second theory sees the problem on the systemic level. That there’s something inherently oppressive about “neighbourhoods being ruled by men and women with guns, batons, and mace. In a systemically racist society, the use of force in that way is bound to be unjust. We need to defund the police and try softer, more communal models.” But in our case, it seems the political leadership – Edgar and Kampyongo – have given police permission to be brutal especially against the opposition. This is being done to perpetuate the PF’s reign. Edgar’s regime has become too insecure politically and the crumbling economy is not making matters any better. As the PF sees its political clout fade, they have become insensitive politically and otherwise. Just like in US under Donald Trump, inflammatory language and brutal attacks against perceived foes is this regime’s last resort.
As Adam Serwer contends, “the problem lies in the organisational cultures of some police forces. In the forces with an us-versus-the-world siege mentality. In the ones with the we-strap-on-the-armour-and-fight culture, the ones who depersonalize the human beings out on the street. All cruelty begins with dehumanisation – not seeing the face of the other, not seeing the whole humanity of the other. A cultural regime of dehumanisation has been constructed in many police departments. In that fertile ground, racial biases can spread and become entrenched. But the regime can be deconstructed”.
Amnesty International notes that “in countries with high rates of killings by police, there is often a combination of factors including inadequate laws, racial or other forms of discrimination, insecurity or conflict, and entrenched impunity. Governments who routinely trample on other human rights like freedom of expression and peaceful assembly often authorise heavy-handed police responses to protests and demonstrations…The term police brutality is sometimes used to refer to various human rights violations by police. This might include beatings, racial abuse, unlawful killings, torture, or indiscriminate use of riot control agents at protests. All too often, officers who kill or injure people after using force unlawfully are not brought to justice. That’s why it’s so important to know what your rights are, and to know what police are, and aren’t, allowed to do. We need to make sure that police stop using force against the law, and that those who kill unlawfully are brought to account – no more excuses. Are police allowed to kill people? There are strict international laws and standards governing how and when police can use force – particularly lethal force. The UN Basic Principles on the Use of Force and Firearms by Law Enforcement Officials (BPUFF) is the key international instrument that deals with police use of force. The most important thing to remember is this: it is the utmost obligation of state authorities, including police, to respect and protect the right to life. Under international law, police officers should only ever use lethal force as a last resort. This means when such force is strictly necessary to protect themselves or others from the imminent threat of death or serious injury, and only when other options for de-escalation are insufficient. Many killings by the police that we have seen around the world clearly do not meet this criteria”.