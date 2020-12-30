Chief Nyawa calls for peaceful engagement among citizens

CHIEF Nyawa says democracy can only be meaningful when citizens engage each other in a peaceful manner whenever there is a problem.

Reacting to the killings of State prosecutor Nsama Nsama and UPND supporter Joseph Kaunda at the hands of Lusaka police, Nyawa said it was high time citizens adopted peaceful ways of engaging each other so as not to violate both the democratic and human rights.

“Democracy can only be meaningful when citizens engage each other in a peaceful manner whenever there is a problem,” he said.

Nyawa said it was sad to experience such incidents in a democratic nation whose values were anchored on Christianity.

“I would like to appeal to law enforcers to maintain their lane. Let’s talk when we have problems and not killing each other. Let’s adopt ways of engaging each other as brothers and sisters, not what we saw in Lusaka last week,” Nyawa advised.

And Nyawa said he wished President Edgar Lungu could find time to seek audience with the traditional leadership on the way forward to end political violence as well police brutality.

“We can’t use the media to advise the Head of State on what he should do to end these killings of people in the country but would rather he calls us for a meeting,” said Nyawa. “We can’t afford to be using forceful ways to engage people like what the police do because it has proved to be disastrous. We are losing lives and our democracy is being put to the test. We have courts that should determine what action should be taken to would be offenders and not ending their lives in the manner police manage conflicts.”