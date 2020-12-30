Lawyer recounts ‘scary’ moment cop pointed gun at him on day of ZP killing

FRANK Tayali describes as very scary and poignant the act of an aggressive police officer pointing a gun at him last week.

Tayali, a lawyer, is a UPND member who once served as the opposition party’s national youth chairman.

As UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema headed to police headquarters for questioning in Lusaka last Wednesday, his convoy was blocked around Cabinet Office.

Tayali, who was leading Hichilema’s convoy, alighted from his vehicle to inquire about the warfare attitude of police officers.

In a chilling video that circulated on social media, a loudmouthed police officer is seen pointing a gun, at point-blank range, at Tayali.

Tayali stood still.

On Monday, Tayali recounted the alarming encounter he had with the armed police officers.

“I was leading the convoy for HH, coming from his home, escorting him to force headquarters. Initially, we came across the first blockade where police officers were trying to prevent us,” Tayali told The Mast. “They were saying only HH has been invited. But we were able to say [that] although HH is the only one who has been invited, he has a team of security.”

He explained that at that point, there was an agreement that a certain number of vehicles be allowed.

“That was my car, which was part of the legal team’s car, and then three other vehicles which included HH’s security and his personal handlers. They allowed us to pass at the first blockade and we went round to Woodlands roundabout and then down Independence Avenue,” Tayali said.

“As we drove past Madison, we got to near Cabinet Office. I just saw this reckless driver over-speeding to come and block my car. When someone blocks your car, it’s only civil that you come out, and so I got out of my car to find out what was the problem.”

He continued: “as you heard from the audio, I identified myself as counsel and that we were escorting our colleague.”

“Then he (a police officer) cocks a gun and finally threatens to shoot. But at that point the security team for HH were afraid that in that fracas anything could happen – guns could be fired,” Tayali recounted. “So, they bypassed my vehicle and rushed to Force Headquarters. Later on, I told the guy that you have no right to point a gun at me…Instead of driving to force HQ (headquarters), I was told to park at Cabinet Office.”

Tayali added that he is able to recognise the “character” that pointed a gun at him.

“So, that’s why I want the police command to help me identify this character and also place that formal complaint, so that we don’t have police officers acting like hooligans,” he said.

Asked about how felt at being pointed at with gun, Tayali answered: “it was a very poignant moment, especially that the guy had evidently cocked the gun.”

“With his movement with a cocked gun, the bullet could have gone off at any time. But when you are an innocent man about to face such injustice in that split moment, you almost just come to terms that perhaps the time to meet your Maker has come,” Tayali said. “It was a very scary moment! You think about your loved ones who think you’ve just gone out there to do your routine. To imagine that maybe you are departing minus saying goodbye was quite traumatic, to say the least. Allowing that kind of behaviour to go on unabated will be a serious injustice. We want to stand up to this tyranny that we are starting to see.”

On Monday itself, Tayali went to the Police Public Complaints Commission (PPCC) to complain about the conduct of the police officer.

“They have told me to help them to get the full names of the guy (police officer) who pointed a gun at me. So, I then went to the IG’s office. The IG and what he calls command were in a meeting discussing the President’s report,” he explained.

“So, I was told to speak to a Moses Siwale – the special assistant to the IG. He discussed with me what it is that I wanted to bring to the attention of the IG. I made reference to the gun incident and he said ‘you have a genuine complaint but unfortunately the IG is in a meeting’.”

Tayali indicated that to get the name of the officer who pointed a gun at him, “I was advised to see the director in charge of CID (Criminal Investigations Department) – a commissioner Michael Nsofwa.”

“But he was also in a meeting,” he said.

Meanwhile, Tayali pointed out that the essence of going to the PPCC was to put the matter on record.

He said the step he took would form a basis upon which to escalate the issue in future, “should there be any interference or if the matter will not be taken seriously” now.

“Zambia is a signatory to the United Nations Charter on political and civil rights. So, I believe one would have locus standi,” said Tayali. “Should there be a more reasonable government in the near future, these are matters that can be revisited. The Bembas say umulandu taubola (a crime can be revisited, regardless the passage of time).”