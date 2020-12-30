Lungu is ‘Mr Walk the talk’ for those who are ‘enjoying’ – Jamba

MWEMBESHI independent member of parliament Machila Jamba says President Edgar Lungu is ‘Mr Walk the talk’ in the pockets of those who are “enjoying” financially.

He says for people who genuinely work for their money, 2020 was sternly economically depressing.

Jamba was speaking on a special interview programme on Pan African radio in Lusaka on Sunday evening.

Jamba charged that Zambia’s economy is collapsed.

“The money has no buying power! Of course there are people who are thieves…[But] genuine people who wake up in the morning to go and toil for the money will tell you the buying power is not there. There is no economy!” Jamba said. “If there is a year which is going to go into the history of this world, until Jesus comes – I don’t know the future – 2020 has been one of the worst years in the history of Zambia. Of course, people will talk about the COVID-19. [But] let’s put away the COVID-19; let’s look at real issues.”

He asked if at all many families were able to put food on the table even before the coronavirus pandemic was confirmed in Zambia in March this year.

“It has been very hard [to do that]. Even when schools opened for e-learning, many people didn’t even have money to pay for e-learning. There is no money in the economy,” Jamba said. “You go in the streets and ask people who have merchandise there ‘how many times do they sell their products?’ People are not selling!”

He noted that at the height of the COVID-19, many shops closed.

“So we are saying the economy has collapsed. Yes, some people are enjoying – that I can tell you. Those who are enjoying know where they are dubiously getting the money,” Jamba said.

The lawmaker added that the Zambian economy, “with this COVID-19,” reminded citizens the need to rely on local production and processing.

“[Without that,] I’m telling you the truth, we shall start eating our own children,” Jamba cautioned.

“This COVID-19 came but it found our economy already collapsed.”

Reminded that President Lungu is caringly branded as “Mr Walk the talk” by some PF loyalists, Jamba replied: “he is walking which talk?”

“You see, people can walk the talk in your pocket. Which talk are we talking about? You think I can go to Mwembeshi and start talking about ‘this one (President Lungu) is Mr Walk the talk?’ Let’s be realistic!” Jamba said. “So, this issue of saying ‘oh! He is Mr Walk the talk’; which talk? He walks the talk in the people of those who are enjoying, not poor Zambians.”

Jamba wondered how people of Mwembeshi Constituency could call the President ‘Mr Walk the talk’ when the major road in the area is derelict.

“Can someone force me to say the PF government has worked when there is nothing that they have done in my constituency?” he asked. “Maybe they (PF government) have worked in Kabwata where my fellow MP, Given Lubinda, the justice minister [is]. But in Mwembeshi Constituency, we are suffering and we can’t talk about anything. We wanted a boarding school but there is no boarding school. They said we are going to do the road but they haven’t done the road.”

Jamba further noted that the PF government has not actualised its pledge to build a mini-hospital in Shibuyunji district, Mwembeshi Constituency.

“So, what can I say they have done? The kwacha to a dollar has risen from US $1 to K6 to US $1 to K21. So on collapsing the economy, yes they have done something,” said Jamba.