Police meant to safeguard peace and freedoms – Machungwa

DR PETER Machungwa says only criminals should be scared of police officers while law abiding citizens should feel safe.

Dr Machungwa, a former home affairs minister in late president Frederick Chiluba’s administration, clarified that he never served in the UNIP government.

Dr Machungwa, who is also an accomplished psychologist, said it saddened him to see police killing innocent people.

Dr Machungwa, talking to The Mast, said he regretted the killing of State prosecutor Nsama Nsama and UPND member Joseph Kasongo by police in cold blood last week.

“And I feel very strongly that the police are meant to safeguard the peace and freedoms of the people, not to… Well, the only people who should be scared of the police are the criminals because the police are meant to be friends of all law abiding citizens,” he said. “If the people, like it happened on that day when they were demonstrating and the police were not happy with that, they should have dispersed them using non-lethal means; and the police are capable of doing that. Life is sacrosanct and must always be safeguarded.”

He said the public should feel safe in police presence, instead of fearing for their lives.

Dr Machungwa appealed to authorities to help protect innocent lives.

“Criminals should be scared of the police; normal citizens should see the police as friends. When they see a policeman coming they should feel safe. If you are walking somewhere in an area where you think security is not assured, if you see a police officer you should feel safer because police are supposed to protect you, not to shoot you,” Dr Machungwa said. “So, I call upon those in power right now, particularly the Minister of Home Affairs [Stephen Kampyongo] and all responsible including the IG [Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanjanga] to ensure that the police maintain the peace and protect the security of citizens; to ensure peace and democracy and tranquility in our country.”

And clarifying last Saturday’s story where he was quoted as saying that he was in UNIP, Dr Machungwa said he was still young when the country gained independence.

“I was never in UNIP; I was too young. I was in primary school and when independence came I was still in primary school. In fact, I was in MMD, we founded it. I attended the first meeting of MMD at Garden House. And even later after [late president] Levy Mwanawasa was persecuting president Chiluba and a number of MPs; those who were president Chiluba’s friends, we even at one time, helped Michael Sata,” said Dr Machungwa. “Myself, hon Joseph Kasongo, hon Elizabeth Chitika and hon Ernest Mwansa; we went and helped popularise PF in Luapula Province at the time. But later we had differences with him over the National Constitutional Conference. He called us rebels and we parted company. But after that you know what happened, eventually Mr Sata came and won and so forth. That’s when it seems like the democratic space has been shrinking; leading to a time when people are being shot.”