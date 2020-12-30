Prosecute Kampyongo, Kanganja for crimes against humanity – Ndulo

CONSTITUTIONAL law professor Muna Ndulo says home affairs minister Stephen Kampyongo and police Inspector General Kakoma Kanganja should be prosecuted for crimes against humanity.

Ndulo is also a William Nelson Cromwell professor of International and Comparative Law at Cornell Law School in the United States of America.

In his write-up titled: ‘The shooting of Nsama Nsama and Joseph Kaunda and command responsibility’, Prof Ndulo argues that the duo predetermined events leading to the killing of the two citizens by police in cold blood.

He said through Kampyongo and Kanganja’s careless statements, they indirectly incited police to kill peaceful civilians.

“Clearly on the available facts, both Kanganja and Kampyongo are guilty of premeditated murder by inciting the police to act in the manner they did. Additionally, they knew of the previous conduct of the police,” he said. “It is important that they are prosecuted, although it is clear that this will not happen under the current regime whose President, clearly going by his utterances on the death of Nsama and Kaunda, approves of the conduct of the police. He famously wondered why the crowds had exercised their freedom of assembly (come to the police headquarters) when only one individual was summoned, completely ignoring their constitutional right to assemble and associate with whomever they wanted to.”

Prof Ndulo emphasized that the next government should prosecute the two senior officers who used their command wrongly.

“There is however no reason why a future government should not prosecute the duo. The task at the moment therefore should be to preserve the evidence. If Zambia wants to cross the bridge from a police to a democratic state and establish constitutionalism and the rule of law, it is imperative that there should be no impunity for such heinous crimes,” Prof Ndulo added. “It would not be a matter of revenge over a defeated regime, it would be a matter of justice and accountability. To establish the rule of law, Zambia has to end impunity. Our nation cannot tolerate or afford to leave such heinous crimes unpunished, because doing so will lead to the crimes being repeated. Zambia’s survival as a democratic state rests on this not being repeated.”

He said the law stipulated that firearms could only be used in exceptional situations.

Prof Ndulo argued that the situation of December 23, 2020 where police shot dead Nsama and Kaunda did not warrant such a crime.

“As we clearly see, the norms are very clear that firearms can only be used in exceptional situations. In this case, there was no exceptional situation. The actions of the police were premeditated as evidenced by statements from Mr Kampyongo and Mr Kanganja who without proof claimed prior knowledge that the crowd would be violent,” Prof Ndulo said. “A clear figment of their imagination, or a result of incompetent intelligence produced by incompetent intelligence services. I am not sure which one of those reasons is worse and should worry the country more.”

He explained that criminal liability arising from command is punishable by law.

Prof Ndulo who cited several historical examples of leaders who have been punished in similar circumstances, argued that Kampyongo and Kanganja could not escape punishment for the two crimes committed under their command.

“Since the facts are not in dispute, the next question we should consider is what is the law in relation to criminal liability arising out of command responsibility. No doubt, the officers who shot Mr Nsama and Mr Kaunda are guilty of murder and crimes against humanity. Our argument is that in addition, Kampyongo and Kanganja are equally guilty of murder and crimes against humanity,” said Prof Ndulo. “Individuals who order a crime to be committed are individually culpable if the order achieves its purpose. Ordering the commission of a crime is thus a form of direct, rather than vicarious, liability. Superior responsibility attaches if the defendant had actual or constructive knowledge that his subordinates were committing abuses and he or she did not take necessary and reasonable measures to prevent these abuses or to punish the perpetrators.”