Rufedol Nouvelle tablet not authorised in Zambia – ZAMRA

THE Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority has advised the public against the purchase and use of Rufedol Nouvelle Tablets because its quality and safety has not been ascertained and may cause harm to the users.

Senior public relations officer Christabel Iliamupu said it had come to the attention of the Authority that there was a medicine on the Zambian market called Rufedol Nouvelle Tablets, containing Paracetamol 325mg and Diclofenac 50mg as active ingredients.

Iliamupu said the product was labelled in French and was not authorised for sale on the Zambian market.

“The authorised product is Rufedol Tablets, containing Paracetamol 500mg and Diclofenac 50mg as APIs, and bearing the Marketing Authorisation number of 075/018,” she said.

“In this regard, we wish to advise the general public against the purchase and use of Rufedol Nouvelle Tablets because its quality and safety has not been ascertained and may cause harm to the users. The Authority further wishes to advise persons in possession of Rufedol Nouvelle Tablets to immediately inform the Authority and make arrangements for proper disposal of the product; failure to which they risk prosecution by law.”

She said as part of meeting its mandate, the authority regulates and controls the manufacture, importation, exportation, distribution and sale of medicines and allied substances.

“Further, ZAMRA serves and protects public interest in all matters relating to medicines and allied substances,” said Iliamupu.