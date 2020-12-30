The bad side of Internet

[By Michael B. Munyimba]

Like everybody else, I glorify the invention and presence of the Internet in this advanced age for the simplicity and convenience it has brought in our lives.

Unlike a couple of decades ago, we can now shop online using our cell phone handsets or laptops with only a few keystrokes, we can swipe with cards without cash when we need groceries in shops, we can even get free degrees online from recognised universities abroad while seated on our laptops in our rooms or in the toilet. We can also chat with friends and relatives who are far using whatever social network we choose. We can download movies, music and songs and research materials that under normal circumstances would cost a fortune and a lot of time to acquire.

Thanks to the U S defence where the idea of computer networks is believed to have emanated from. Today, this communication technology highway has exploded into a massive spider-web of data traffic that still baffles ordinary minds. Life is indeed sweet with the Internet around. The list of its advantages is inexhaustible. And I’m truly glad it exists, just like you.

BUT there is a dark side to this seductive, addictive and irresistible wonder – the Internet. This step-up in human evolution with regards to technological advancement has also stepped up advanced human vices such as crime – they call it cyber crime. Among those that have truly glorified this web are our friends from the west, ma NaiNai, who have transformed it into a wonderful weapon and tool for white collar cyber crime – with central and southern Africa becoming the greatest target and victim centre.

How often do you receive emails congratulating you for wining millions of dollars in some competition you don’t remember entering or participating into, after which they beckon you to send them K50 or K100 so they can courier your cheque? I had a good suggestion for one when I got such a message. I ‘instructed’ the email sender to take that K100 for courier from my ‘winning ticket’, and it was the last time I heard from him.

Or maybe you have also been receiving seductive mails from pretty girls telling you they are from some war-torn country but living in exile in some neighbouring country in asylum because their families were wiped away by ‘rebels’. And that their fathers left millions of dollars in some Swiss bank in their names bla bla bla, and that they would like the money transferred into your account bla bla bla. They are NaiNais my friend, they want your bank details. Make one mistake, you will find your bank account kolopad (mopped up).

Some will say ‘ I’m Pet Edochie’ the actor and that they want to organise jobs for women in your community, bla bla bla. They are all fraud stars, don’t attempt to send any kobo to them, even if it’s a cent. Remember, you are not the only one they have sent that mail to, it has gone to 10 million pipo and more. And if each of these are sending, say just a dollar, how much do you think that would be? Pipo have become billionaires because of the net, my sister. Don’t underestimate its power.

However, it’s not these kinds of vices I want to bring out, its the marital ills the Internet has brought about. If you conduct some good research, you will be appalled to find that probably 40 per cent of divorces in America come from the Internet issue. Men gambling away their houses and cars online, spending their savings viewing pornographic stuff online and online dating. It is the last one I want to address, and this is for you women. But first I will tell you a short true story.

There was a nice lady I new, nicely married with beautiful kids, four or five. She was a good woman, a good mother and role model to her younger sisters and envied by everyone for her decency. Then one day she discovered social networks and dating sites on the net. In no time she was a registered member on all of them and suddenly, she became hooked, chatting with dozens of men from morning to sunset daily.

Soon, she was making appointments to meet with them. That’s how she changed from a respected married woman, to mere trash, a prostitute of a very high level, sleeping with whoever she met on the net, it became so bad that she abandoned her marriage and followed some old man in a far away country. I still see her on these social networks begging for more men to sleep with. It’s a painful story, I wish I could give you the full picture. She destroyed her family and marriage through the internet. The kids…just think of it!

I have one plea with girls, ladies and women out there, be careful with online dating sites. Going to meet and sleep with pipo you don’t even know is the most stupid and dangerous thing one can do. You risk your life, your marriages and families. And it can cause a lot of pain to pipo around you. A lot of women are murdered in America, Mexico and South Africa because of trying to meet strange men they find on the net.

Internet is addictive. To you men, watch your women, those nice phones they posses can lead to divorce… even death.

Send comment to: WhatsApp: +260 762 713936 Or call +260 970 769521, email: globalaccesstraining2015@gmail.com