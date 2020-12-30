Unpacking M&E with Dr Kanyamuna: Zambians divided by “invisible” development achievements: take your responsibility

In Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E), we believe that anything that cannot be tracked and measured is not worth pursuing. It may be in the domain of ‘faith’, ‘witchcraft’ or simply ‘magic’. Therefore, one of the fundamental initial decisions practitioners of M&E need to make peace with is to decipher the differences between measurable and non-measurable development interventions. The ability to ascertain whether or not this result or that could be tracked and measured to determine the desired changes is paramount. When choosing performance indicators, we do it carefully so that using the same indicator information, we can convince not only ourselves who are implementing the project or programme, but also those stakeholders far from the implementation such as the beneficiaries and funders.

We have come to the end of 2020, the year that has shown the globe the dynamics never experienced by almost all the generations alive; air birds grounded, the rich and powerful could no longer globe trot, the poor and wealth met at same health facilities, e-marriages and e-dowries became acceptable, etc. Economies crumbled and at the same time leaders became more resilient, innovative and creative to revive their fortunes even more while other leaders became lazy and consumed all they had saved in the name of ‘the problem was global’. COVID-19 perturbed the world and it is not done with us yet! At the same time, we are approaching the new year – 2021. A year soon coming, yet people are still not sure what will work well and what will not work well.

Zambia has a general election on 12th August 2021 and this fact is widely known by citizens since we are just from a nation-wide exercise of voter registration. It is my topic of choice. I am addressing myself to the Zambians as my end of year reflection message. Through my thoughts, it is also my 2021 message to you fellow citizens. Regardless of who we are, we are all united by common needs and aspirations. We all need food, clean and safe water, clothing, decent accommodation, national and domestic security, decent jobs and recreational facilities. At the same time, we all need good education and health facilities. All these, we desire that their acquisition is at a cheaper price, yet without being compromised in quantity and quality. Furthermore, every Zambian desires that access to energy (electricity, solar, gas, charcoal, etc) would be affordable and not rationalised. Whenever we want to trade, the exchange rates of our Kwacha with any of the hard currencies, including the USA Dollar, the Japanese Yen, the European EURO or indeed the South African Rand will be reasonably reasonable! When our kids pass to the next grade next month, Zambians, notwithstanding whether they dwell in urban or rural would happily meet the school requirements. These are the desires and wishes of citizens. As the year has come to an end, many youths have graduated from colleges and varsities (even when others finished years ago) and hope to join employers of their choice in tandem with their qualifications. Durable and world-class road network infrastructure were desired even when they were built from expensively borrowed loans. As the country goes to the elections too, many citizens hope for a peaceful Zambia where competition will be done on a levelled playing field. Civil servants have inner wishes too. To work without political interference and intimidation.

BUT, what I have outlined above are mere wishes and desires many Zambians share and hope for. In 2020 and some years before, Zambians watched their own country plunging in a ‘nose-dive’ direction politically and socio-economically. We have talked and talked and much of our talks have been accompanied with lots of prayers and fasting sessions. The problems are still unresolved. More of physical and less of spiritual problems are still rife among Zambians. Regarding the question of growth and development, our society is predominantly divided into two quadrants. On one hand, the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) government and supporters are making a point that the country was thriving developmentally. On the other hand, the opposition political parties and their supporters are also strongly arguing that PF needed to leave public management of Zambian assets and country at large.

The above divide has become a matter of concern to tenets of Good Governance, particularly those inspired by M&E and the Results Based Management (RBM) approach. Can we see and touch the development achievements made in 2020 and before? Are these developments visible or invisible? Are these results only visible to the PF? Are these results invisible only to the opposition? In reality, shouldn’t good development results be visible to all citizens? Using M&E to respond to these important questions—Zambia is worse today than it was when the PF regime took over governance matters from the MMD in 2011. All sector key performance indicators have performed at their worst. Few positives here and there can be noted but on average, it is worse and it is worsening by the day. We are currently getting almost nothing from the mining sector. The tourism, agriculture, timber and transport sectors have nothing sensible to add to our national GDP. Only Zesco and PF officials see the expanded benefits from the huge investments incurred, the rest of the citizens and investors are yet to experience the improvements. The financial sector is at its worst in the country’s history. I am yet to come across any Zambian who will take me by my hand to any health facility (urban or rural) to demonstrate availability of medicines, qualified staff and adequate equipment and bed spaces. Brilliant young Zambians who graduated from UNZA, CBU, Mulungushi, UNILUS, ZAOU, ZCAS, NIPA, NRDC, Hone, etc are still roaming the streets without any hope of jobs. Every Zambian mother hoped for no death of a son or daughter at the hands of the State Police. Alas, this happened few days ago. Yet in the midst of these man-made realities, leaders in the PF regime are campaigning, telling Zambians we are only blind to their development achievements! I have no doubt blindness is not with the majority of Zambians! It is the question of them (PF) needing to remove the ‘log’ from their eyes to see clearly.

In 2021, we have to resolve this divide as Zambians. If the majority of citizens cannot see and touch the development achievements facilitated by the PF regime, let us replace them with another viable political grouping just as we did to Kaunda’s UNIP, Chiluba’s MMD and RB’s MMD. We should not be ashamed to do that as Zambians. If it is only the PF regime whose eyes can see the achievements and not the rest of us, let us give up on them unanimously on 12th August. But if the opposite is true, let us again not feel shy or intimidated to bring them back as the marshals of our economy for the next five years. The decision and responsibility remains the preserve of every Zambian citizen in 2021. Aluta continua (the struggle continues) for a Zambia not divided by ‘invisible’ PF regime development achievements! God bless Zambia as we end 2020 and enter 2021.

Dr Vincent Kanyamuna holds a Doctor of Philosophy in Monitoring and Evaluation and is lecturer and researcher at the University of Zambia, Department of Development Studies. For comments and views, email: vkanyamuna@unza.zm