Just Politics by Aaron Ng’ambi: give us true democracy not hypocrisy

What the nation witnessed on December 23, 2020 was shocking, overly concerning, and absolutely unacceptable. According to our constitution, and all the previous plus current political pronouncements, Zambia is not only supposed to be a democracy but also a Christian nation. This entails that our country values certain fundamental principles, rights, and aspirations for all its people. However, the recent events in our country, especially under the leadership of President Edgar Lungu and the Patriotic Front (PF) government, proves otherwise. This regime has sabotaged all the tenets of democracy, subverted the rule of law and even disregards anything that is Christ-like in their governance system. They pay lip service to one thing, but yet do the opposite of whatever they profess. For example, let us consider the aspect of democracy in terms of its meaning and Zambia’s status today.

The word democracy originates from a Greek word, which has a combination of two words namely, demos and kratos. Demos means all people or citizens living withing a particular state, and Kratos means power or rule.

Therefore, in every democratic society, power should reside in the hands of the people without question. In other words, democracy demands that the people rule. So, if we understand democracy for what it is, and as we have carefully defined it, we, therefore, cannot suggest that currently Zambia is a democratic society. If anything, our country is slowly slipping into a more authoritarian and dictatorial state.

The sad reality is that whenever a state ceases to be a true democracy but cannot renounce that publicly, they begin to practice hypocrisy to mislead the masses in an attempt to hold on to power. This is exactly what is obtaining under the eye of Edgar C. Lungu. It is an open secret that the PF government plays double standards when it comes to preserving, protecting, and respecting the rights of all Zambians. We all know that the constitution of the Republic of Zambia gives all citizens the freedom of expression and the right to assemble. But we have seen in the recent past how those who are affiliated with the ruling party or even members of the PF government enjoy such rights and privileges without any difficulties. On the other end, anyone who is not affiliated with the ruling party, those in the opposition have been denied the same freedom of expression and right to assemble in broad daylight. Here is a good example of this undemocratic practice by the Lungu government. When Ronald Chitotela and Chitalu Chilufya, who are both current cabinet ministers, were appearing in court for alleged corruption charges, PF cadres and even some chiefs were turning up in large, uncontrollable numbers to give them support and the police did not harass anyone at all. But sadly, just last week, on December 23, 2020, when Hakahinde Hichilema, the president of the opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) was summoned to appear before the police headquarters in Lusaka, all hell broke loose. The supporters of HH who were by and large peaceful, very disciplined, and very much Zambian showed up to offer solidarity. The police did not only harass them but also fired live ammunition leading up to the death of two innocent people. To add insult to the injury, the spokesperson of the police has issued a biased statement saying that the men and women in uniform will not fold arms and see lawlessness thrive. According to this statement, we can conclude that for the police, when few Zambians gather offering solidarity to an opposition leader, that is lawlessness. But when huge crowds of Zambians come together in the same manner and offer solidarity to a government official or a PF member under the same circumstances then that does not amount to lawlessness! This is a shame and a classic example of selective misapplication of the Public Order Act.

To some people, this incident of the police killing two unarmed and defenseless citizens may seem like an isolated event. Unfortunately, is it not an isolated event but follows what we are witnessing as a pattern of police brutality and killings in our country since the Patriotic Front formed government in 2011. The unfortunate death of a University of Zambia student (Vespers Shimunzhila) at the hands of police tyranny, the stray bullet fired by a police officer that killed an innocent child (Frank Mugala) and many other cases have become a norm under this regime. We as the people of conscious should demand a complete end to police brutality and killings immediately. The police force/service in Zambia is funded by taxpayers’ money, which is hard earned money from our parents, aunties, uncles, cousins, brothers, and sisters. This money cannot be used to fund an irresponsible institution. In fact, in any civilised and democratic society, the killing of two unarmed civilians would have led to the immediate resignation of the minister directly responsible for the police. In our case, it would be the Minister of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo.

And let me be clear that there is nothing personal about me calling for the resignation of the Minister of Home Affairs. But the truth of the matter is that the police have been using live ammunition instead of rubber bullets on unarmed citizens since this hopeless minister took office. The case of how the late Mugala was killed is clear evidence of someone within the police force/service using live ammunition in crowd management. This is outrageous, it is criminal, and it is against the law.

The Minister of Home Affairs, the Inspector General of Police and the President of the Republic of Zambia should all be held accountable for the loss of life on December 23, 2020. It was utterly disappointing to hear the President only call for a report into the killing of Nsama Nsama and Joseph Kaunda at the hands of the police. A report he requested to be on his table on Monday December 28, 2020. And my question to the President is very simple; where is the report on the late Vespers, or the late Frank Mugala? Also, where is the report on the gassing of innocent citizens who lost their lives during those dark days in our country? This incompetence by the Head of State should not be tolerated because what the President should have been asking for on Monday December 28, 2020 is a letter of resignation from the Inspector General of Police and the Minister of Home Affairs. These two gentlemen have embarrassed the President and the PF government before the eyes of the world, and there is no amount of sugar coating that can reverse the damage, which has already been done. The problems of police brutality cannot be resolved if we continue to deal with just the conditions for which we find ourselves in. The people should go to the cause of why we have so many cases of police brutality and police killings today. And I submit that the cause of such tragic incidents is President Lungu and his government. Therefore, if the people want to change this present reality, which we are faced with then they should do the needful on August 12, 2021.

We cannot go on lying to ourselves that we live in a democratic society that respects the rights of all people, and that we are a Christian nation when our actions speak otherwise. Instead of the PF officials going to the house of mourning and burial of the late Nsama Nsama, crying crocodile tears, the President should offer a personal public apology to the families of the late Nsama and Kaunda. And President Lungu should demonstrate his sincere apology by firing both Kanganja and Kampyongo. This will be the right thing to do for the country and will show seriousness on the part of this President and his government. The Zambian people needs and wants true democracy and not hypocrisy.

