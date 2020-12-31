Kapeso thanks ‘God, Lungu for the opportunity’

FORMER deputy Inspector General of Police in-charge of operations Bonny Kapeso has refused to comment on the termination of his contract.

On Tuesday, President Edgar Lungu dismissed Kapeso and replaced him with Copperbelt Province police commissioner Charity Katanga.

The dismissal comes in the wake of last Wednesday’s police shooting to death of State prosecutor Nsama Nsama and UPND supporter Joseph Kaunda.

Kapeso thanked God for having enabled him to serve the nation.

“No, I am not making any comments (laughs). Thank you. No, no comment. I just want to thank the Lord and the President for the opportunity that was given to me. That is all,” said Kapeso.

President Lungu made several changes to the Zambia Police Service Command and gave the Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja a six-month contract to transform the institution and regain people’s confidence.