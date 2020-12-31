Men of God, condemn police murders – Chanda

A LUSAKA resident has questioned the silence of clergymen and women who parade themselves at the annual National Day of Prayer and Fasting.

Kawimbe Chanda is wondering why those clergymen are all quiet on the police murder of two innocent people.

He said if they were true servants of God, they would have spoken against such injustice, just like Jesus Christ did.

“Where are those fake men of God who paraded themselves at the National Day of Prayer and Fasting? Why are they quiet on the murdering of a State prosecutor Nsama Nsama and UPND cadre Joseph Kaunda?” Chanda asked. “None of them has voiced out to condemn the State police killings. If truly these so-called men of God were real, they would have strongly condemned the Patriotic Front government of President Edgar Lungu for the killing of innocent unarmed citizens. Now, these pastors only talk when they see brown envelopes. They don’t represent God; they represent President Edgar Lungu and the Patriotic Front government.”

And Chanda recounted the number of people President Lungu’s government has killed in cold blood using the police.

“How many people have been killed by police as a result of careless shootings by the Zambia Police [Service] since Edgar Lungu took office? Mapenzi Chibulo was killed in Chawama in 2016 by the police; up to now they are still investigating. Vespers Shimunzhila, Joseph Kaunda a UPND cadre and Nsama Nsama a State prosecutor [have been victims of police brutality],” he said. “No positive result has come out to convince Zambians that we have the best police in Zambia. And if this continues Zambia will become like Bagdad or Afghanistan, a lot of people will die, especially as we go towards elections. They are creating Al-Shabab rebel leaders without knowing it. If these cadres have guns and police uniforms, then the country is in danger.”

He reminded the police command that Zambians had lost confidence in them.

“And Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja should know that we have lost confidence in the Zambia Police. If the Zambia Police cannot identify the people who carried guns during the said incident, then where shall we run to for safety? How will we have trust that every policeman or policewoman we find in the streets is not a criminal?” asked Chanda. “It shows that there is another group of police within the Zambia Police who are killing us. And we will assume that the PF government knows about it by not putting pressure on the police command to identify the criminals. So the killing of the prosecutor and the UPND cadre was not a coincidence, but the killer knew what he or she was doing by firing.”