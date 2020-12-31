Nsama’s killer should not see peace, prays prosecutor

[By Mwaka Ndawa and Chambwa Moonga]

LORD, the perpetrator behind the death of our beloved brother will see no peace, not until he or she confesses, was one of the lines yesterday, in the prayer for slain State prosecutor Nsama Nsama Chipyoka.

On December 23, Nsama was shot dead by police at a Pa Kabinet restaurant near his work place, the National Prosecutions Authority (NPA).

He had gone to have breakfast at the café.

Nsama was buried on December 26 in Lusaka.

Yesterday grief-stricken State prosecutors, all in black apparel, had a remembrance event for their departed workmate.

Before laying a wreath at the entrance of the restaurant where Nsama was shot dead, the prosecutors observed a moment of silence.

Then one of them, Reverend Sylvester Banda, offered a prayer.

“Jehovah God, crying may endure for a night but joy comes in the morning. Jehovah God, we’ve been mourning for some time now but time has come, Jehovah God, that we may soldier on,” he prayed.

“Jehovah God, where we are stepping is where our beloved brother lost his life, where his blood was shed. We believe, Jehovah God, that you are the God of justice. Father God we pray that even as we are mourning, you alone shall comfort our hearts, You alone shall give us peace.”

Rev Banda continued with his prayer, petitioning God alone to help “us” and even the entire country, to ensure that justice in the matter prevails.

“Lord, the perpetrator behind the death of our beloved brother will see no peace, not until he or she confesses, not until, Jehovah God, he undergoes the due process of the law,” prayed Rev Banda.

“Father God, we want to remember the family of our beloved brother. We commit them, Lord, in your hands and pray that you alone shall supply all their needs, according to your riches, God. Father God, unite us as NPA, that together we shall continue soldiering on, that together we shall continue pursuing justice in the land of Zambia. In Jesus’ name we pray, amen.”

Public prosecutors have continued to protest the killing of Nsama by the police.

The State prosecutors started demonstrations on Monday when they staged a sit-in at the National Prosecutions Authority (NPA), demanding justice for Nsama.

Yesterday, The Mast found prosecutors gathered in the NPA car park where they were being addressed by chief State advocate Nkumbiza Mumba.

The protesters then went back to NPA offices where they were addressed by home affairs minister Stephen Kampyongo, who promised to bring Nsama’s killer to book.

Nsama, just like UPND supporter Joseph Kaunda, were shot dead by police.

This happened as riot police officers dispersed a pocket of UPND supporters that had gathered around Police Headquarters to offer solidarity to their leader, Hakainde Hichilema, who was being questioned by the police over a farm he purchased in Kalomo district in 2004.