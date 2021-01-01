2021 is the year to reset the nation – Nevers

NEVERS Mumba says the year 2021 is the year to reset the nation.

And Mumba has advised that as a Christian nation, Zambia must make own sovereign decisions on vaccines, including against COVID-19.

In a new year message to the nation, Mumba said the turbulent 2020 was now behind the nation.

He advised people to step into 2021 with gratitude to God for bringing them this far as many of their family members and friends did not make it.

“There is no doubt that 2020 has been a very difficult year. The economic numbers, the commodity prices and the poor quality of life that our people are experiencing says it all. The good news is that we are still here. We made it. The good news is not just that we are here, but also that by God’s grace we are marching into an election year. 2021 is therefore a year to reset,” Mumba said.

He said there were things that were beyond people’s control and many that could have been handled better in the past year.

Mumba said things like COVID-19 and climate change were certainly beyond Zambians’ control but the ballooning debt, the failure to pursue fiscal discipline by the government, shrinking political space, political violence, political hostilities, declining employment opportunities, the high cost of tertiary education and the perennial problem of people crying for their pension, could have been handled better.

He noted that the COVID-19 pandemic had changed life.

“As we plan on adapting to this new life, Zambia must take stock of the lessons of last year and intelligently and prayerfully adapt to ensure that 2021 serves our interests and dreams,” Mumba advised. “With all the uncertainties surrounding our future, come December 2021 one of the 54 African States shall be hailed as the most progressive and prosperous nation on the continent. Zambia must aspire to be that country. We must use all the pain and negatives around us as stepping-stones to get to the top. Zambia must not be stopped by calamities. Zambia must excel in the midst of calamities.”

Mumba, a former Republican vice-president, noted that today the world stands at 82 million cases and 1.8 million Covid deaths.

He said Zambia stands at 20,177 cases and 385 deaths.

Mumba said the trail of COVID-19 destruction was like none other as economies had been wrecked and will take a long time to repair.

He noted that some developed nations have finally come up with a vaccine which they believe shall reverse the pandemic.

“This vaccine which has already been rolled out in some countries will soon become mandatory to all global citizens,” Mumba said. “Just as we are now expected to move with COVID-19 clearance certificates across nations, it is almost a foregone conclusion that the next passport will have a permanent feature which indicates the status of the traveller. We are therefore headed for a ‘mark’ we shall always carry to show that we are vaccinated against the virus.”

He advised that as a Christian nation, Zambia must make its own sovereign decisions on vaccines.

“One of the critical decisions is not to readily take any vaccine that shall be brought to us. We must not accept to inject ourselves with any vaccine as we yet don’t know the long-term effect of these vaccines. We may be considered poor but we are not stupid,” he said. “As we formulate a response to this issue of the vaccine, we must realise that Africa as a whole was largely spared the full landing of the pandemic and as such we should strive for vaccines that answer to this unique situation. So, the question, ‘Do we really need this vaccine must be adequately answered’.”

Mumba said as the nation looks to 2021, the country must stand and behave as a sovereign state, putting in place measures that shall protect citizens from exposure to dangerous and substandard drugs.

“It is important to note that a pharmaceutical company in Europe which produces most medicines consumed around the world has three factories at the same premises. One produces medicines only for the American market. The second one produces medicines for the Asianic states while the third one produces the same medicines but for the so-called poor third world countries. These are the medicines we consume with passion. They are the cheapest and most probably of substandard,” Mumba said. “As we lazily wait for the West to dump a vaccine on us, we advise that the government constitutes a team of Zambian doctors and scientists whose job is to subject any vaccine brought to Zambia to our own stringent approval process. We should trace its origin and ensure the vaccine is not a death trap. These scientists must be Pan-Africanists and not Muzungu Wangas [lackeys].”

And Mumba called for strong leadership.

“Good leadership shines the brightest in the darkest season,” he said. “Our focus in 2021 is to ensure that we honour God by placing men and women of integrity in office. Only a Godly leadership will pay the necessary price to lift the name and profile of our nation.”

Mumba noted that this year Zambia shall be 30 years as a Christian Nation.

He said biblically, it is at 30 that a priest is formally admitted into priesthood to administer the oracles of God.

“Zambia shall become a priest to other nations in 2021. It is for this reason that we urge the Church to lead the way in electing into office godly men and women who shall govern this nation in the fear of God. Whether Zambia succeeds or fails beyond August 2021 is squarely on the shoulders of every believer,” said Mumba. “We wish to promise the Zambian people that elected the 7th President of our great nation Zambia, we shall govern in the fear and honour of God. We shall give no room to corruption. We shall give no room to political violence. We shall give no room to injustice. We shall give no room to police brutality. But we shall give birth to a new Zambia which shall eventually rise to be the leading, just, free and prosperous nation in Africa, then shall my lifelong dream be established that, Zambia Shall Be Saved.”