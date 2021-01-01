Education is not the problem in Ministry of Health but thirsty for illegalities

Whether you like it or not, they are the best of our country. God has been faithful to them. He gave them good brains, if there is such a thing as that. None of them has a disability of mind. If you are doubtful, look for their academic records and all will be laid bare. From primary to university, ni ma distinctions chabe! Who did not know about them in their school days? Girls were falling and fighting for them because their future seemed brighter than anyone else.

Upon completing their undergraduate studies, they served the nation for a few years, went back to school for further studies, acquired more academic qualifications. They walked in their workplaces’ corridors with love, humility and represented their profession so well. They were role models to the junior professionals and commanded respect. It appears that they had good mentors. Wherever they worked, a trail of success was visible.

But what went wrong? What happened? You are not the only one asking these questions. Their peers, spouses, children, neighbours and comrades are equally asking similar questions. Will there be an answer to these thought troubling questions? I doubt, no one knows except their Creator, God Almighty, the one who knew them before conception.

Reading the bulkiest documents cannot be an issue because they have read so many voluminous books, journals and articles. The very nature of their training and work entails that reading is natural to them. At school, spending sleepless nights perusing through books was as easy as taking a cold glass of whisky. These are the type of people we are talking about.

Talk of procedures, that cannot be an issue. Following procedure has been part of their lives, starting from grade one to university. Which clinicians have you ever heard or seen prescribe medication before knowing the history of an illness? These are basic procedures in health. Which procurement officers can procure goods without a request from the user? Which human resource officers would employ without a need? Which architects can build a structure without a design? Everything on earth is about procedures.

On Wednesday, 11th March 2020, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared Coronavirus (COVID-19) a pandemic. This deadly disease that has claimed many lives was first identified in December 2019 in Wuhan, China. From China, the disease rapidly spread to other countries including Zambia. The first three (3) cases of COVID-19 in Zambia were announced by the Ministry of Health (MoH) on 22nd March, 2020. When this happened, we saw gigantic donations to the MoH in form of finance/money and materials from government/treasury and stakeholders who included the church, companies, individuals and cooperating partners to assist in combating the disease.

However, there were reports of misuse of donated resources/items in MoH. Acting under Article 250 of the Republican Constitution (No. 2) of 2016 and the Public Finance Management Act (No. 1) of 2018 of the Laws of Zambia, the Office of the Auditor-General embarked on an audit exercise to ascertain the utilisation of the resources channelled to combat COVID-19.

Sadly, the Auditor-General’s Interim Report dated 31st July 2020 findings on pages 12 to 36 revealed rampant mismanagement of donated resources and a total failure to adhere to basic procedures in MoH. The Report unearthed irregularities in the administration of donations, irregular transfer of funds, irregular cash withdrawals, irregularities in the administration of payments for training – Critical Care and Case Management in Muchinga, Eastern, Southern and Copperbelt provinces. For example, in Eastern Province, “participants” who did not attend the training were paid daily subsistence allowances and fuel amounting to K59,213. Another example is K6,230, K6,320 and K8,000 paid for conference facilities and beverages not utilised in Eastern, Southern and Copperbelt provinces.

A further example shows that; Patient’s Critical Care workshops were held in Muchinga, Copperbelt, and Southern provinces but there was overpayment of daily subsistence and lunch allowances of K45,840, K37,100 and K47,900 respectively. Participants for the workshops got paid for four days but the trainings were held for three days.

Other notable findings of the Auditor General’s Report include questionable award of contracts, awarding of procurement contracts without competition, unfair and uncompetitive procurements. The Auditor General’s Report findings should not shock people. In recent years, a lot of issues to do with transparency and accountability have been a source of concern to many people in MoH.

However, MoH is one of the ministries with well-qualified civil servants. It has best personnel one may think of, though it is unbelievable that the same educated officers are engaged in these irregularities. They ought to know that their conduct may not attract fresh resources to fight other diseases and the second wave of COVID-19. How can officers with perfect qualifications fail to follow procedures when reading and writing is not an obstacle? What is the problem? The problem is not education but officers in MoH seem to be thirsty for illegalities.

Article authored by:

Brian Muwanei Kabika has a deep interest in Public Health, Medicines and Allied Substances Regulation. He was a co-founder of the Public Health Partnership Forum.

For any comments, please send them to: muwanei.kabika@gmail.com