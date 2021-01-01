Festive season under PF a nightmare, say ex miners

IT’S a nightmare to celebrate a decent festive season and to celebrate Christmas under the PF, several former miners have said.

However, the ex-miners say they hope that things will be different next year because they will make right decisions during the August 12, 2021 general elections.

Reflecting on the year 2020, former Mopani and Konkola Copper Mines miners coordinator Gilbert Mutale described life over the last four years as hell on Earth.

He said a number of former ex-miners had died from depression.

“May the souls of our colleagues rest in peace. Talking to you is so painful especially the question you have asked me. How can we celebrate the festive season and Christmas without food? This is not the life we knew as miners. The PF has caused a lot of misery because of lies,” Mutale said.

He said there is a lot of anger in the hearts of many ex-miners.

“When you see these guys, don’t provoke them. There is a lot of anger in their hearts. These people have families that they cared for. We have been taken advantage of for way too long. Lies after lies. Up today, we are still waiting for the farms that they promised us,” he said. “But we know they will come at the last minute to just lie to us. This will not happen and they will face us. We have suffered enough and we will never allow this to continue again. They have fooled us a lot. I become so emotional when I’m talking about these issues because we are suffering.”

Mutale said a caring government should look into the welfare of its people.

He said former miners should not lose hope because they hold the key to unlock their sufferings.