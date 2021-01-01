Happy News Year

IT has been 12 months of relentless chaos day after day, week after week, month after month. The sacrificing of some senior police officers is part of this chaos.
Edgar Lungu’s face-saving changes in the police command announced on Tuesday expose more of his weaknesses than leadership. The firing of senior police commanders is in fact useless. This is because those relieved of duty were not entirely the problem. The problem has been Edgar, home affairs minister Stephen Kampyongo and Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja. It cannot be gainsaid that the trio’s moral bearing is to say the least dead. They seem not able to distinguish right from wrong and expecting these to fire themselves is expecting too much.
But questions remain, who shot and killed Nsama Nsama and Joseph Kaunda? Who issued the instructions? What’s the rules of engagement? If the IG’s report submitted to Edgar on demand is preliminary, why sack top police officers? Why didn’t Edgar also fire Kampyongo?
All what has been done by State House is a window dressing exercise. But for how long? No matter how long you sweep dirt under the carpet, it will surface. Edgar’s dark works will be unearthed soon enough!
For today, we can do with a breather of a New Year.
But given the manner this presidency has divided, polarised, the country it may take leaps of persuasion and dialogue to heal and to rid our nation of the deep entrenched ‘warfare’ mentality. There’s no way Edgar and his minions can attest that their every decision was made with noble intentions.
Whichever way one looks at things, Zambia needs a renewal. No matter how one hides it, there’s pain and the wounds are so deep. Those with sacks of money – wealth acquired under five years or so – are finding sleep hard to come by. Where can they stash what they have accumulated dubiously when majority citizens can barely survive? In the end they have started throwing money in the air through unreasonable donations to households in Lusaka and other areas.
Those living in squalor can barely sleep because of pangs of hunger, the ever lingering thought of where to find money to pay rent, school fees, and meeting basic needs of life. This is the divide that scares those who can’t phantom losing that voter’s endorsement come August 12, this year. Like death, there’s no escaping that day of reckoning! But even death scares mostly those on the wrong side of history. Ask a murderer, a thief, a plunderer, purveyor of hate speech or dictator how they would want to be remembered – suddenly they go into parables!
Well, every political administration has a shelf life. Even those that have performed par excellence, they’ve had to go. Those in denial can take a leaf from movers of the infamous Bill 10 which flopped badly.
As they say, what is inside of us is more powerful than external circumstances. And that everyone can rise. People achieve great things once they are determined, disciplined and dedicated to a cause.
Our nation has been through very turbulent times, from unexplained gassing episodes, COVID-19, an economic recession to political killings/police extrajudicial murders! About the police brutality, we have come to a sad conclusion that an armed man with nothing in his head is extremely dangerous. Yet you want to excuse that leader playing a blame game!
As Bruce Springsteen once said: “Blind faith in your leaders…will get you killed”.
And Abraham Phiri is right when he says there is a lot of desperation from those in authority not to leave power.
“Desperation has come in. When you look or hear what people are saying on the ground, it is strange that all these happenings are making the PF more unpopular. It is like citizens are more upset with the PF. Going forward, the PF can be voted out due to frustrations from citizens. I don’t know who is advising the PF and President Edgar Lungu to make citizens upset. This is not the best way to remain in power,” says Abraham. “The PF has a huge responsibility to ensure that they protect citizens. Alas, what is happening in the country is very unfortunate and the PF is a threat to itself and the country.”
This should be a year of renaissance but everything starts and ends with citizens – you stand to undo the undesirable or you retreat and maintain the status quo.
None of us can change or better the situation by words alone.
Herbert Hoover warns, “Words without actions are the assassins of idealism”.
Demand freedom of assembly, freedom of the press, and freedom from violence and intimidation as we head into what promises to be a hotly contested Presidential and General Elections.
As US Embassy Chargé d’Affaires David Young observed on December 10, 2020, “For democracies to be strong, they need strong institutions, including strong electoral systems, legislative checks and balances, judicial independence, non-partisan police and security forces, guaranteed freedoms for the press, and a level playing field for the opposition…. A democracy without press freedom is like a vehicle without wheels. When truly free, the press functions like a mirror that strives to show us truths about society. Closing independent media houses greatly harms Zambia’s democracy. Citizens don’t have the benefit of a robust public debate in the media. And it is often the media that asks politicians the hard questions about important issues – and then writes and broadcasts stories about those important issues. Those in public life should not shrink from criticism or respectful debate, even when it is tough. That is the essential bed rock of democracy and human freedom…All Zambians must be able to exercise their democratic rights with the guarantee that their safety and dignity will be respected. There is absolutely no excuse for members of any party to attack or intimidate those with whom they disagree.”
Indeed, for a democracy to be healthy, people need the freedom to gather peacefully in groups to discuss, debate and celebrate whatever they think is important.
It is with this in mind that we wish you all a Happy News Year.
IT has been 12 months of relentless chaos day after day, week after week, month after month. The sacrificing of some senior police officers is part of this chaos.
Edgar Lungu’s face-saving changes in the police command announced on Tuesday expose more of his weaknesses than leadership. The firing of senior police commanders is in fact useless. This is because those relieved of duty were not entirely the problem. The problem has been Edgar, home affairs minister Stephen Kampyongo and Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja. It cannot be gainsaid that the trio’s moral bearing is to say the least dead. They seem not able to distinguish right from wrong and expecting these to fire themselves is expecting too much.
But questions remain, who shot and killed Nsama Nsama and Joseph Kaunda? Who issued the instructions? What’s the rules of engagement? If the IG’s report submitted to Edgar on demand is preliminary, why sack top police officers? Why didn’t Edgar also fire Kampyongo?
All what has been done by State House is a window dressing exercise. But for how long? No matter how long you sweep dirt under the carpet, it will surface. Edgar’s dark works will be unearthed soon enough!
For today, we can do with a breather of a New Year.
But given the manner this presidency has divided, polarised, the country it may take leaps of persuasion and dialogue to heal and to rid our nation of the deep entrenched ‘warfare’ mentality. There’s no way Edgar and his minions can attest that their every decision was made with noble intentions.
Whichever way one looks at things, Zambia needs a renewal. No matter how one hides it, there’s pain and the wounds are so deep. Those with sacks of money – wealth acquired under five years or so – are finding sleep hard to come by. Where can they stash what they have accumulated dubiously when majority citizens can barely survive? In the end they have started throwing money in the air through unreasonable donations to households in Lusaka and other areas.
Those living in squalor can barely sleep because of pangs of hunger, the ever lingering thought of where to find money to pay rent, school fees, and meeting basic needs of life. This is the divide that scares those who can’t phantom losing that voter’s endorsement come August 12, this year. Like death, there’s no escaping that day of reckoning! But even death scares mostly those on the wrong side of history. Ask a murderer, a thief, a plunderer, purveyor of hate speech or dictator how they would want to be remembered – suddenly they go into parables!
Well, every political administration has a shelf life. Even those that have performed par excellence, they’ve had to go. Those in denial can take a leaf from movers of the infamous Bill 10 which flopped badly.
As they say, what is inside of us is more powerful than external circumstances. And that everyone can rise. People achieve great things once they are determined, disciplined and dedicated to a cause.
Our nation has been through very turbulent times, from unexplained gassing episodes, COVID-19, an economic recession to political killings/police extrajudicial murders! About the police brutality, we have come to a sad conclusion that an armed man with nothing in his head is extremely dangerous. Yet you want to excuse that leader playing a blame game!
As Bruce Springsteen once said: “Blind faith in your leaders…will get you killed”.
And Abraham Phiri is right when he says there is a lot of desperation from those in authority not to leave power.
“Desperation has come in. When you look or hear what people are saying on the ground, it is strange that all these happenings are making the PF more unpopular. It is like citizens are more upset with the PF. Going forward, the PF can be voted out due to frustrations from citizens. I don’t know who is advising the PF and President Edgar Lungu to make citizens upset. This is not the best way to remain in power,” says Abraham. “The PF has a huge responsibility to ensure that they protect citizens. Alas, what is happening in the country is very unfortunate and the PF is a threat to itself and the country.”
This should be a year of renaissance but everything starts and ends with citizens – you stand to undo the undesirable or you retreat and maintain the status quo.
None of us can change or better the situation by words alone.
Herbert Hoover warns, “Words without actions are the assassins of idealism”.
Demand freedom of assembly, freedom of the press, and freedom from violence and intimidation as we head into what promises to be a hotly contested Presidential and General Elections.
As US Embassy Chargé d’Affaires David Young observed on December 10, 2020, “For democracies to be strong, they need strong institutions, including strong electoral systems, legislative checks and balances, judicial independence, non-partisan police and security forces, guaranteed freedoms for the press, and a level playing field for the opposition…. A democracy without press freedom is like a vehicle without wheels. When truly free, the press functions like a mirror that strives to show us truths about society. Closing independent media houses greatly harms Zambia’s democracy. Citizens don’t have the benefit of a robust public debate in the media. And it is often the media that asks politicians the hard questions about important issues – and then writes and broadcasts stories about those important issues. Those in public life should not shrink from criticism or respectful debate, even when it is tough. That is the essential bed rock of democracy and human freedom…All Zambians must be able to exercise their democratic rights with the guarantee that their safety and dignity will be respected. There is absolutely no excuse for members of any party to attack or intimidate those with whom they disagree.”
Indeed, for a democracy to be healthy, people need the freedom to gather peacefully in groups to discuss, debate and celebrate whatever they think is important.
It is with this in mind that we wish you all a Happy News Year.