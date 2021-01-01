It’s a bad day for Zambia, says Mambo

IT’S a bad day for Zambia, Bishop John Mambo has lamented.

Bishop Mambo told the ruling PF that, “You know, whether we like it or not, Fred M’membe is a president in waiting. As long as you are in the opposition, you are waiting to form government, so you can’t say ‘no because he is Fred, he should go to the police alone’, no”.

He told The Mast those in the government should not be in power because they have failed to look after the people.

He recalled that Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu (retired) had warned that the 2021 elections would be bloody and some people disputed.

He said what Archbishop Mpundu feared was what was happening now.

“This is unacceptable; they shouldn’t be in government if they cannot look after us because they are the servants of the people,” Bishop Mambo said. “You know I kept saying, not once but many times, that look we are heading towards a Banana Republic; that’s what we call Zambia today; innocent lives have been taken. To make matters worse, the force headquarters (where UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema was being questioned) is far from where these people were shot; they were literally following them.”

Bishop Mambo said not even this reporter could be summoned to the police without someone accompanying him.

He said the UPND leader had followers.

“But it’s a bad day for Zambia,” he said. “We give our condolences to the families of the two departed individuals; they did not deserve to die,” Bishop Mambo said. “For me this is what Archbishop Mpundu has been saying. Now we are only in December and this is the time [late former president Frederick] Chiluba made a mistake by arresting Kaunda during Christmas. This time around, the Commander-In-Chief has gone on holiday, behind here, a minister issued a statement to say that the police will take its full might, the provincial minister said the same, it’s like they were directed.”

Bishop Mambo said no right thinking Zambian should think that the PF would protect people.

He said if Michael Sata, the PF founder, was alive, the entire police officers involved would have been retired.

“But here you don’t hear an apology. The Human Rights Commission is coming out, Law Association [of Zambia] is coming out, we are all coming out to say it should never have happened. The Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs should have been the first one to condemn this. Where are the values?” he asked. “What has killed us is the fear.”

Bishop Mambo prayed that the children of the slain prosecutor Nsama Nsama grow up and do what he intended to do for them.

He said being in government does not mean one should die like Nsama did.

Nsama and UPND member Joseph Kaunda were shot dead by police officers as they attempted to disperse peaceful cadres that had turned up to give solidarity to Hichilema.

Nsama was killed at a restaurant adjacent to his office.

Bishop Mambo said there was no civilised society where those in authority would authorise the use of live ammunition on its own citizens.

"No, it can't work. When bandits are killing us every day and when you call the police, they have no fuel, they have no transport, now today they have live ammunition and they kill their own!" he said. "Nevers Mumba is waiting."

Bishop Mambo wondered why the same people are saying that they must win 2021 to continue ruling.

“No, they must all go and rest because in some countries, they should have all resigned; the Minister should have resigned, the Inspector General of Police should have resigned; all those involved should have resigned but we have been taken for granted,” said Bishop Mambo.