Time to account will come – Phiri

PF is a threat to the peace of the country because of its leaders’ desire to remain in power, says Abraham Phiri.

Phiri, who is executive director for the Copperbelt Advocates for Peace and Justice, says the PF is using the police to instill fear in citizens.

In an interview, Phiri said the recent happenings in the country where police can shoot citizens was a well-planned move.

He said the PF wants to instill fear in citizens so that the opposition does not have space to campaign.

“You know this is a clearly planned move. Citizens will be intimidated so that they don’t attend opposition meetings or any gatherings. This is what the PF wants. They want to make it look like when citizens attend any opposition meeting, something bad will happen. This is a planned move,” Phiri said.

He said there was a lot of desperation from those in authority not to leave power.

“Desperation has come in. When you look or hear what people are saying on the ground, it is strange that all these happenings are making the PF more unpopular. It is like citizens are more upset with the PF. Going forward, the PF can be voted out due to frustrations from citizens. I don’t know who is advising the PF and President Edgar Lungu to make citizens upset. This is not the best way to remain in power,” he said. “The PF has a huge responsibility to ensure that they protect citizens. Alas, what is happening in the country is very unfortunate and the PF is a threat to itself and the country.”

Phiri said home affairs minister Stephen Kampyongo was also a danger because of his desire to abuse power.

“President Edgar Lungu should look at Honourable Kampyongo. The President should also look at the Inspector General of Police [Kakoma Kanganja]. The President should put the interest of the people first. For me President Lungu is failing to show leadership by keeping these two in sensitive positions,” he said.

Phiri reminded the PF and President Lungu that power is temporary.

“This power is temporary and it belongs to the people. The same frustrated silent voices will speak loud on the ballot. How will ba Kampyongo want to be treated when he is out of office? Power is for the people. But what we see is that power has gotten to the heads of those in authority and they now think they will have it forever. But things don’t work like that. Time will come to account,” said Phiri.