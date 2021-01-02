The buck stops at Lungu

The buck for the killings of innocent citizens by the police since Edgar Lungu became President stops at him.
He cannot pass the buck to Stephen Kampyongo, Kakoma Kanganja, Bonny Kapeso or Eugene Sibote. He cannot pass the responsibility on to someone else.
The President – whoever he is – has to decide. He can’t pass the buck to anybody. No one else can do the deciding for him. That’s his job.
The killings have gone on for too long and cannot be reduced to last week’s two deaths. Violence has actually been the hallmark of Edgar’s presidency.
Firing Kapeso and Sibote is simply a desperate attempt at scapegoating.
Scapegoating is a known practice in which a lower ranking person is blamed for the mistakes of senior leaders. This is often due to lack of accountability in upper leadership.
Killing innocent citizens has been the policing doctrine passed down by Edgar and his minion Kampyongo to the rank and file of the police.
Why has Edgar spared Kampyongo and Kanganja? It’s because they have run the police according to his doctrine. Initially, Edgar and his minions tried to blame Hakainde Hichilema for these deaths. If it was Hakainde’s fault why has Edgar fired Kapeso and Sibote?
The ones who actually deserve to be fired for these deaths are Edgar, Kampyongo and Kanganja. This is the leadership that has destroyed the police – that has turned the police into a killing machine and into a wing of the ruling Patriotic Front.
Edgar and his minions must be made to pay for the innocent lives they have destroyed. They will have to pay for the innocent blood that they shed every day.
