Who bears responsibility for the coldblooded extrajudicial killings?

[By Kayula James]

On 23rd December 2020, the country woke up to the coldblooded extrajudicial killing of two citizens by the Zambia Police Service.

In reacting to this, President Edgar Lungu, in his press statement of 24th December 2020, attributed the two deaths to lack of adherence by the United Party for National Development (UPND) leadership to the guidance and advice of the Minister of Home Affairs, and the Inspector General. In a nutshell, this guidance prohibited supporters of the UPND from accompanying their leader to Police Force headquarters as a way of showing solidarity. The President seems to suggest, by his statement, that political activism is responsible for the demise of our two departed brothers, when in fact not.

It is important to understand that Zambia subscribes to the democratic notion of rule of law. What this entails is that every decision of a public officer, be it Minister, or indeed the President, must be anchored on some law. The question that begs a clear answer in this discourse is: what law did the Minister of Home Affairs, and the Inspector General of police base their decision on in ordering the UPND supporters to stay away from accompanying their leader, Hakainde Hichilema, as he appeared for interviews at the Police Force headquarters? Answering this question will inevitably help us understand what law the supporters of the UPND may have broken in disregarding the guidance from the Home Affairs Minister, and the Inspector General of police.

Our starting point in addressing this issue is the Constitution of Zambia, which, under Article 21 provides that: “Except with his own consent a person shall not be hindered in the enjoyment of his freedom of assembly and association, that is to say, his right to assemble freely and associate with other persons and in particular to form a political or belong to any political party, trade union or other association for the protection of his interests.”

Article 21 (2) places limitations on the exercise of the freedom of assembly and association in the following terms: “Nothing contained in or done under the authority of any law shall be held to be inconsistent with or in contravention of this Article to the extent it is shown that the law in question makes provision- (a) that is reasonably required in the interest of defence, public safety, public order, public morality or public health; (b) that is reasonably required for the purpose of protecting the rights and freedoms of other persons.”

This provision is the foundation stone upon which political activities are organised and conducted. It is equally important to note that Article 21 is located in Part III of the Constitution, the Bill of Rights. The rights and freedoms enshrined in the Bill of Rights sit at the very core of human existence- they edify and dignify human life. Speaking on the purpose of the Bill of Rights and the need for public officials/ agents to respect its sanctity, the United States Supreme Court in the case of Board of Education v. Barnette, stated:

“The purpose of the Bill of Rights was to withdraw certain subjects from the vicissitudes of political controversy, to place them beyond the reach of majorities and officials and to establish them as legal principles to be applied by the courts. One’s right to life, liberty and property, to free speech, free press, freedom of worship and assembly and other fundamental rights may not be submitted to a vote; they depend on the outcome of no election.”

This statement by the United States Supreme Court confirms that the Bill of Rights is meant to be a protective wall that shields individual liberties and freedoms from arbitrary encroachment by government officials and agents. It is on the exercise of these protected rights and freedoms that supporters of the UPND stood to show solidarity to their leader. The solidarity and political activism shown by the UPND supporters to their leader, Hakainde Hichilema, is part of the broader concept of the freedom of association and assembly envisioned under Article 21. Therefore, the activities of the UPND supporters were in the exercise of their constitutionally guaranteed rights as provided for in the Bill of Rights.

As mentioned above, the freedom of assembly and association attract some limitations. Be that as it may, such restrictions can only be imposed as prescribed by law. No one, not even the Inspector General of police, Minister of Home Affairs, or indeed the President, has any legal backing to limit the exercise of fundamental freedoms. Put simply, any restrictions touching on the exercise of the freedom of association and assembly must be prescribed by law. Anything done or sought to be done by anyone in relation to limiting the exercise of fundamental rights and freedoms must fit into the realm of exceptions provided by law.

The limitation of the right to assemble and associate is not a preserve of decrees from the Zambia Police Service, Minister of Home Affairs, or the President. In this regard, any order by a public officer that impacts on the enjoyment and exercise of the guaranteed freedoms must have a legal basis. Any order that is devoid of legal clothing lacks the power to secure obedience, regardless of who has issued it.

Before reaching a conclusion as to the legality or otherwise of the orders given by the Minister of Home Affairs and the Inspector General of police, it is important to analyse provisions of the Public Order Act in relation to the events of 23rd December, 2020. Section 5 (4) of the Public Order Act is directly relevant to the circumstances under discussion. This section provides that every person who intends to assemble or convene a public meeting, procession or demonstration shall give police at least seven days’ notice of intention to assemble or convene such a meeting, procession or demonstration.

Looking at Section 5 (4), one would entertain no grain of doubt that the case of the UPND leader being summoned by the police falls outside the provisions of the Public Order Act. This is because the appearance of the UPND leader was not a planned party activity to assemble, convene a meeting, procession or demonstration. The UPND leader was instead appearing before the police at their own instance. The movement of the UPND leader from his residence to Police Force headquarters was in obedience to the summons served on him to appear for questioning. In consequence, the state bore the primary duty to ensure the safety of the UPND leader, whom they had summoned publicly, as well as his supporters, who were peaceful and orderly as evidenced by videos that have been in circulation.

At this juncture, it is important to remind the Zambia Police Service, formerly known as a Police Force; that their mandate does not originate from orders given to them by their superiors. According to Article 193 (1) of the Constitution, the Zambia Police Service is established as one of the institutions of national security in the country. Article 193 (2) provides clarity on the functions of the Zambia Police Service in clear and mandatory terms as follows:

“The Zambia Police Service shall:

(a) Protect life and property;

(b) Preserve peace and maintain law and order;

(c) Ensure the security of the people;

(d) Detect and prevent crime;

(e) Uphold the Bill of Rights;

(f) Foster and promote good relationships with the Defence Force, other national security services and members of society; and

(g) Perform other functions as prescribed.

The simple interpretation of this provision is that over and above all things that the police service does, national security is paramount. There can be no national security where the police are in the forefront of impunity against constitutional dictates such as protecting life and property; preserving peace and maintaining law and order and importantly, upholding the Bill of Rights.

This was the obligation of the Police Service on 23rd December, 2020, no more and no less! In the premises, the only inescapable conclusion to be drawn is that the Minister of Home Affairs and the Inspector General of Police issued illegal orders – orders that violate the Constitution of Zambia and the rights and freedoms of its citizens. Since these orders lacked legal basis, the UPND leader and his supporters were under no legal obligation to obey or adhere to orders that sought to erode constitutionally entrenched rights.

It is these illegal orders, coupled with the lawlessness of the irresponsible and reckless Minister of Home Affairs, and the Inspector General that set in motion the chain of activities that led to the loss of two lives. Had these two public officers applied their minds to the law governing the performance of their duties, balanced with their constitutional mandate to enable the exercise of the rights and freedoms guaranteed to Zambian citizens, the loss of lives would have been averted. All that was required in these circumstances, was a professional Zambia Police Service as mandated by the Constitution. We would have been with our two departed brothers today, had it not been for this grave dereliction of duty by the Zambia Police Service and its superiors.

In terms of criminal liability, the Minister of Home Affairs, and Inspector General of police can as well be charged with aiding and abetting the commission of the crimes arising out of the events of Wednesday, the 23rd of December, 2020. These two irresponsible public officers not only do deserve to be dismissed, but also being arrested and charged accordingly for all the ensuing criminality. The two public officers are by law, accessories before the fact – they are parties to the commission of those offences, and they must be held accountable for their sheer disregard of the law governing the administration of their duties.

Moving forward, what appears to even be more appalling and shocking than the recklessness and criminal conduct of the Minister of Home Affairs, and the Inspector General of Police, is that the President has ostensibly adopted the illegalities of these two public officers. The President is blaming the loss of lives on the failure by the UPND sympathisers to follow the illegal orders of his two officials; which orders have no legal justification whatsoever. There was no justification in law because no law gives these two public officers authority or power to issue orders that endangered and actually led to the loss of human life.

Further, the orders by the two public officers have no justification in common-sense because it was highly outrageous for these two officers to have expected a publicly summoned leader of the biggest opposition political party in the country to have a solitary movement from his residence to the Police Force headquarters. In addition to abrogating the law, it is manifest that the emotional intelligence necessary in public service decision making seems to be lacking in today’s leadership.

As already argued, it is more worrisome that the President appears to have ratified the illegalities perpetrated by the Minister of Home Affairs and the Inspector General. This observation gives an impression that the real problem may be beyond the official capacities of the Minister of Home Affairs and the Inspector General. The real problem appears to be President Lungu himself, whose record of upholding and defending the Constitution is regrettably stale.

While some of the malfeasance of the Lungu presidency may be corrected in future, unfortunately, the loss of innocent lives will remain an indelible scar on Zambia’s democratic credentials – perhaps as a solemn rainbow to remind the people of Zambia that never again should the bar to national leadership be lowered. That never again should the people of Zambia toy around with who ascends to national leadership.

In reverence of leadership, Woodrow Wilson, the 28th President of the United States of America, had this to say: “You are not here merely to make a living. You are here to enable the world to live more amply, with greater vision, with a finer spirit of hope and achievement. You are here to enrich the world, and you impoverish yourself if you forget the errand.”

The author is a legal practitioner and a lecturer in law at the University of Zambia. The views expressed herein, however, are personal, and do not represent the institution of his affiliation.

Email: james.kayula@unza.zm