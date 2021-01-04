2020 a year not to forget

[By Melvin Chisanga]

Looking at the year 2020 through the lenses of Vantage Point and without digressing per se, there are mainly three things that summarise it with close to perfect accuracy namely gassing, COVID-19 and Bill 10.

In numerology, numbers with sequential repetitions such as the year 2020 are referred to as angel numbers.

Numerologists believe that angels speak to us in synchronistic ways, which basically means that we will see something over and over again so much so that it goes beyond mere coincidence and one of those ways is through numbers with repetitive sequences like the year 2020.

Having been fortunate enough to see the year 2020 through, if indeed what numerologists believe is anything to go by, and seeing the difficulty that accompanied 2020, if you ask for my honest thought, I would say the angel of darkness seems to have been in charge of the proceedings.

The world in general and Zambia in particular did not have it easy in the year 2020. If the hardships of 2020 are harbingers of what the future holds, we should not despair but peruse the scriptures to see what time it is on the Biblical calendar. If you know, you know.

Thinking that 2019 had been a damn bad year and not knowing what the year 2020 had in store for us, we welcomed it with everything that accompanies a celebration – nice food, drinks, music, and especially for a new year, fireworks at Arcades Shopping Mall too.

As per tradition, resolutions were shared among folks and goals were set in anticipation of a good year ahead. But we were wrong.

As though it had a mind of its own, the year 2020 did not waste time to begin to manifest its real intent even before the sound of the fireworks with which it was welcomed had died down completely.

In our own Zambian case, it did not take longer than a month into the new year before news of the spraying of some chemical substance called gassing was reported on the Copperbelt Province.

An activity that was accompanied by stories of perpetrators mysteriously either turning into cats or disappearing into thin air, chemical gassing brought a lot of fear in the hearts of many Zambians.

Police were deployed to curb the situation, but they could not, as was seen from the way the gassing activity quickly festered to the rest of the country, with sporadic cases being reported even from the remotest of the Zambian districts.

The carnage that this country suffered from this activity, which in my view disappointingly turned out to have been a mere case of racketeering by the powers that be, is too big a number for this country to bear.

Besides, the about 50 people who lost their lives, a lot more Zambians were either disabled or permanently scarred from the attacks by angry mobs on suspicion of being gassers.

To date, we are still waiting to know who was behind the botched and backfired evil activity of gassing. How could we have forgotten about something that reduced our freedom of movement by putting in place self-imposed curfews?

Meanwhile, as were busy grappling with gassing cases here in Zambia, cases of a deadly respiratory disease called COVID-19, which were first recorded in the Wuhan Province of China in 2019, had started spreading to the rest of the world.

By March 2020, COVID-19 was recorded in Zambia for the first time from a couple that was reported to have imported it from France where it had travelled for holiday.

Life has not been the same since then as COVID-19 demands that we become less of the social beings that God created us to be by keeping a distance from one another.

As if keeping a distance from one another is not enough of a problem for interactive and tactile beings that we are, COVID-19 demands that we hide, one from another by way of wearing of face masks. In case I met you somewhere and did not greet you, I did not just recognise you in that facemask.

COVID-19 has claimed close to 400 lives so far in Zambia, and with the new and reportedly more lethal variant already recorded in this country, and with our ill-preparedness to stop the further spread of the virus, we can only pray for God’s never- failing intervention.

Besides the aforementioned life-threatening challenges that affected this country, especially in the first two quarters of 2020, Zambia was faced with yet another big problem in the name of the infamous constitutional amendment Bill 10.

Despite having been technically knocked down on the floor of Parliament by Hon. Garry Nkombo in the first quarter of 2020, Bill 10 kept rearing its ugly head until the very last quarter of the year when it was finally put to rest.

Despite gassing and Bill 10 pretty much belonging to the past together with the year 2020, all is not well yet as the COVID-19 is said to have mutated into an even deadlier strain.

It is for this reason that I want to remind us that even as we welcome this year of hope for help through change, let us not drop the guard even as we continue with our fight against COVID-19 in this brand new year.

Though we do not have the capacity to know what the year 2021 has in store for us, in selfsame manner that even a bad year like 2020 still had a Christmas day, we can be sure that 2021 will be better as it will rekindle new hope in the hearts many Zambians through the new leadership that will be put in place.

COVID-19 is real. Let us continue masking up and keeping all those social distances so that we can be part of the Zambia 2021 and beyond. “Fikapwa” . 2020 was indeed a year to forget and happy 2021 folks!

