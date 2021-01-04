3rd TERM BID TREASON…any govt that unconstitutionally overthrows constitution stages a treasonous act -Hamalengwa

ZAMBIAN Open University law lecturer Munyonzwe Hamalengwa has argued that President Edgar Lungu’s unconstitutional insistence to go for a third term of office would constitute a coup de’tat.

In his write up titled, A spectre is haunting Zambia: the spectre of a threatened unconstitutional and treasonous coup detat, Dr Hamalengwa, a law luminary and author, has explained clearly that there is no part of the Constitution which supports the Head of State to stand for the third time.

He described President Lungu’s desire to defy the Constitution as a recipe for bloodshed.

“A spectre is haunting Zambia: the spectre of a threatened unconstitutional and treasonous coup de ^tat by President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and his Patriotic Front (PF) state and government,” he said. “Any government that overthrows the constitution by unconstitutional means stages a treasonous act and therefore abrogates its right to govern and could be overthrown by any means necessary to restore lawful overthrown constitutional order engendered by the usurperous and now illegitimate government.”

Dr Hamalengwa said that “this regime wants to drench this peaceful tribally-coexistent country in blood to impose a third term for the President when it is clearly prohibited by the two Constitutional Acts of 2016, brought about and signed by President Lungu with his eyes closed despite the caution by Brigadier General Godfrey Miyanda to the effect that he must sign the Constitutional Acts with his eyes open.

“We cannot pay for someone’s mistakes. It is to these Acts that I now turn my attention to.”

He explained that the Constitution Act No. 1 of 2016 was the interpretative instrument for The Constitution Act No. 2 of 2016 (otherwise known as the “Constitution as Amended”).

He said the Constitution Act No. 1 of 2016 dictates how the Constitution Act No. 2 is to be interpreted. He said whenever there were significant changes to the law or Constitution, the transitional interregnum was explained in the enabling act as to what the old and new legal regimes mean in the interim or transitional period before the new regime supplants the old regime.

“Constitution of Zambia Act No. 1 of 2016 states as follows: ‘An act to provide for the printing and publication of the Constitution; to provide for the savings and transitional provisions of State organs, State institutions, administrations, offices, institutions and laws; to provide for the savings of succession of assets, rights, liabilities, obligations, and legal proceedings; and to provide for matters connected with, or incidental to, the foregoing’,” he explained.

“In this Constitution Act No. 1, it is clear that the word ‘Constitution’ is used in two clearly distinct senses: ‘Constitution’ of 1991 and ‘Constitution as amended’ by Act No. 2 of 2016. For clarity, let me quote the above two senses in which the word Constitution refers. Section 2(1) states unequivocally; ‘In this Act, unless the context otherwise requires- ‘Constitution’ means the Constitution of Zambia, 1991, in force immediately before the effective date…. This is the first sense. The second sense is spelt out in Section 4. ‘Subject to this Act, the Constitution as amended in Act No.2 of 2016 shall come into operation on the commencement of this Act’.”

Dr Hamalengwa explained that the Preamble of the Constitution states that Act No.1, among others provides for transitional provisions for existing state organs, state institutions, administrations, offices, institutions and laws.

“What does the Act say about the office of the President? Section 7 deals with the Executive; ‘Section 7. (1) The President shall continue to serve as President for the unexpired term of that office as specified by the Constitution in accordance with the Constitution’. This Act has already dictated in section 2. (1) that ‘Constitution’ means the Constitution of 1991. It now spells out loudly and clearly that the President will complete the unexpired term of office pursuant to the 1991 Constitution under which he was elected.

Section 7(1) is unequivocal that the unexpired term of office constitutes continuation without regard to length. It could be five minutes or three months or three years. It simply states that ‘the President shall continue to serve the unexpired term as provided for in the Constitution of 1991’,”he explained.

“For further clarity, Section 7(2) says ‘A person holding the office of Vice-President, Minister or Deputy Minister shall continue to hold that position under the Constitution until that appointment is terminated by the President in accordance with the Constitution’. We know that this refers to the 1991 Constitution because under that Constitution, the VP was appointed by the President and could be fired by the President. That is not the case with the 2016 Constitution as amended where the President has a running mate whom he can conceivably not dismiss. We also know that the section is referring to the 1991 Constitution when there were Deputy Ministers. There are no Deputy Ministers under the 2016 Constitution as amended.”

Dr Hamalengwa further explained that

Section 13 dealing with the Legislature further clarifies the effect and import and relationship between the 1991 Constitution and the Constitution Act No. 2 (Amendment) of 2016.

“No new Constitution scrapes out history. Constitutions are prospective and not retrospective. They continue what is already in existence like laws or discontinue but cannot write out of existence what has already taken place like blanking out a term of office that has already been served. A new Constitution cannot be used to interpret an older Article of the Constitution, especially one which is clear and unambiguous. In this case, Section 7 (1) is even clearer: the President shall serve the unexpired term of office in accordance with the 1991 Constitution. As already stated, this can be five minutes or any length of time. Constitutional interpretation is prospective and not retrospective as already stated.”

Dr Hamalengwa said for a person to hold office, he must have been elected and sworn into office.

He said in January 2015, President Lungu was elected and sworn in as President and served the unexpired term of office of the deceased Michael Sata.

“This is recognised in Section 7.(1) of Constitution Act No. 1 enacted by the present state and government. In August 2016, President Lungu who signed the two Acts in January 2016 was elected again and in September 2016 was sworn in for the second time. In January 2016, Lungu signed the Constitution as amended which contained Article 106 (3) which provides that anyone who has held office twice shall not be eligible to run for office for a third term. Section 7(1) recognised that the unexpired term was served by someone and we know it was Lungu,”he said. “No one doubts that from September 2016 to August 2021 Lungu was and is serving a term of office. When you marry the two: Section 7. (1) of Constitution Act No.1 and the period just mentioned above, Lungu has served two terms. Under the 2016 amendments, the length of the unexpired term is specified in Article 106(5)(b) but it only relates to the Vice-President or the Speaker of the House when a vacancy occurs. This specification of a full term or what constitutes it and or how it is apportioned was not the case when Lungu assumed the Presidency in 2015. And he did not jump from the position of Vice-President or from being a Speaker.”

Dr Hamalengwa said President Lungu was first elected under the 1991 constitution and served the unexpired term of office of president Sata.

“Law seeks clarity and repetition is mandated to the annoyance of non-legally trained minds. No new article in the 2016 Act No. 2 qualifies in any way that the unexpired term when Lungu got elected in 2015 was not a full term. It couldn’t because a new Constitution cannot reinterpret the meaning of a clear previous Article of the previous Constitution. Even the doctrine of the Constitution as a living tree cannot bear this burden,” he said.

He said the reason for the two-term limit was to prevent one-party-state dictators who stayed in power forever.

“It would be against the purposive constitutional interpretation to attempt to bring back surreptitiously what had been democratically and deliberately cast asunder,” Dr Hamalengwa argued.

He said if the ConCourt found President Lungu eligible, that decision of December 2018 was set aside as he was not eligible for a third term after holding office twice.

“ The other important question is: doesn’t the PF have someone else to nominate because Lungu does not qualify under the 1991 Constitution or the 2016 Constitution as amended?” he asked. “An unconstitutional and treasonous coup de’tat is a recipe for bloodshed in Zambia. Leave us in peace. Or simply jump over the mighty Victoria Falls, alone without involving the majority of Zambians who value the current constitution despite its flaws. There are also so many trees in Zambia for the ruling cartel to hang themselves without involving Zambians in that self-suicide.”

Dr Hamalengwa declared that Zambians would fight President Lungu’s illegal move the same way they fought colonialism, among other illegal things.

“We fought colonialism and won. We fought [Kenneth] Kaunda, we won. We fought [Frederick] Chiluba, we won. Victory is certain. Or defeat over our dead bodies. But ‘History written in blood cannot (and will not) be erased with history written in ink’,’’ Dr Hamalengwa declared. “We shall defend this Constitution, which clearly and unequivocally states in Art. 106 (3) that anyone who has been elected twice to the office of President or held office twice is not eligible to run a third time. Lungu has been elected twice and has held office twice. The least I encourage you to do is read Constitution Act No. 1 of 2016 and Constitution Act No. 2 of 2016.’’

He repeated arguments from experts in constitutional law that the Constitutional Court did not pronounce itself on President Lungu’s eligibility to stand.

Dr Hamalengwa asked if supporters of the President’s third term bid had read the Constitution properly.

‘’Lastly, we must ask the following questions: how many people who talk or write about the third term issue have actually read Constitution Act No.1 of 2016 and the Constitution Act No. 2 of 2016? Ask all of them by way of research. Or are people simply choosing political preferences irrespective of what the Constitution provides?” he asked. “My opinion is that this is the case. It behooves every literate Zambian to read these instruments for guidance and to interpret it to those who need help. It is also stated that the ConCourt found that Lungu is eligible for a third term. The ConCourt never did any such pronouncement. It stated that the issue of Lungu’s eligibility was otiose. This is not a pronouncement of eligibility. Lungu was not before the Court. Lungu is not eligible.’’

He said had the Constitutional Court considered President Lungu’s eligibility and found him eligible to stand, most people would have questioned the competence of the court.

“If the ConCourt found Lungu to be eligible to stand a third time, which it did not, the question posed by UNZA lecturers Kaaba and Sambo would continue to arise: where is ConCourt jurisprudence taking Zambia? It would be my considered opinion that if the ConCourt found Lungu eligible for a third term, [it would] be either gross incompetence or circumstantial evidence of judicial corruption. Neither has any redeeming qualities,” said Dr Hamalengwa. “The unexpired term is a term of office regardless of length pursuant to the 1991 Constitution under which Lungu was elected. The Constitution cannot give Lungu 11 years and 6 months when the Constitution only allows two terms amounting to 10 years.”