Cooma calls for decency, honesty in service delivery

CHIEF Cooma of Choma district in Southern Province has called for decency and honesty in the delivery of services in the country.

In an interview, Cooma observed that the country was losing a lot of money meant for service delivery due to lack of decency and honesty among those charged with the responsibility.

“We need decency and honesty in the delivery of services in the country. All what we are seeing now is the mushrooming culture of threatening and harassing each other on camera for not doing this and that right, giving each other deadlines when to finish such projects,” he said. “Yet, these projects don’t even last long because they are done in a hurry to appease those that issue threats. We are calling on all Zambians to embrace the spirit of honesty when given a job. Let us show patriotism to the country by giving our best, other than just being interested in wasting national resources. We have seen a lot of shoddy works on bridges, roads and other infrastructure; yet when you look at the amount of resources spent it’s huge.”

Cooma proposed that the government should give contractors a period in which to maintain roads they have made.

“I think government should just come up with a measure of giving contractors a period like five years to maintain such projects at their own cost, especially those in road construction to avoid shoddy works than keeping on threatening them on camera every now and then,” he said. “We need to change the rules of the game if we are to be honest in the work we do for the country, otherwise we will keep losing out like that as a nation.”

And Cooma challenged citizens and their local leaders to take a leading role in monitoring government projects in their vicinity so as to ensure that money was not wasted.

“We all have to take the blame as citizens because we don’t take it upon ourselves to check on what is happening in our areas, and these are cases where you find a lot of shoddy works. Let MPs and councillors encourage their people to take keen interest in overseeing their own development because government alone can’t manage to be everywhere,” said Cooma.