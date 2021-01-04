Hamusonde demands IG’s report on Nsama, Kaunda killings

TELL us what Kakoma Kanganja says as to who killed UPND supporter Joseph Kaunda and State prosecutor Nsama Nsama, chief Hamusonde challenges President Edgar Lungu.

Hamusonde of Bweengwa west in Monze district says brutality has been PF’s DNA since President Lungu took over power.

He urges PF members of parliament to condemn the killing of Nsama and Kaunda failure to which they would be regarded as accomplices.

In an interview, Hamusonde said Zambians need disclosure of the Lusaka shootings.

“I heard that the President told the head of the police (Kakoma Kanganja) that he wants a report by today (Monday). That is a good challenge to the IG (Inspector General of Police), but it should not only end on his desk. President Edgar Lungu needs to tell all Zambians what Kakoma will say,” he said. “We want to know so that we can tell if it is a lie or not. My suspicion is that the IG may be fed with lies as to what truly happened to Kaunda and Nsama.”

Hamusonde wondered why President Lungu now seems concerned when he was not interested over the raid on a fishing camp by police and wildlife officers in his chiefdom.

He also said President Lungu never showed interest in the death of a fourth-year UNZA student Vespers Shimunzhila.

“Is he (President Lungu) trying to do a damage control to his poor governance and intolerance to divergent views since August 2021 is around the corner or he is now seeing that Zambians are fed up with him? My subjects who are not only Tonga, Ila or Luvale but also Bemba and Ngoni were brutalised in June 2019 at a fish camp and he kept quiet,” Hamusonde said. “Vespers Shimunzhila died out of police brutality at UNZA. He kept quiet. A UPND supporter was shot dead in Kaoma, he kept quiet. But when police officers beat up PF cadres in Sesheke for unruly behaviour at a police station he fired two innocent officers. He has turned Zambia into an animal farm story.” Hamusonde appealed to well-meaning PF members and members of parliament not to be accomplices to the murder of Kaunda and Nsama.

“By being quiet means that they are saying what happened was good. Please speak out and join the suffering and grieving Zambians. To Nsama and Kaunda’s family, I grieve with you. I feel your pain because I have gone through that path before but please pray to God the All Mighty. Vengeance is His and not ours, according to the Bible in Deuteronomy 32:35. But it is sad that our own government can choose to kill in cold blood,” said Hamusonde.